Rajasthan governor urges state universities to prepare vision document for implementing NEP-2020

Pointing that Rajasthan should become the leading state in implementing the National Education Policy 2020 in a practical manner, Mishra called upon the vice chancellors to study the points of the policy and implement it. Addressing an online meeting on the NEP-2020 and Unlock guidelines, the government said the universities should try to make efforts to become self-sufficient by developing their own resources, a release said.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 21-10-2020 21:05 IST | Created: 21-10-2020 20:15 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: Wikipedia

Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra on Wednesday asked the state universities to prepare a vision document while keeping in mind the future requirements in higher education. Pointing that Rajasthan should become the leading state in implementing the National Education Policy 2020 in a practical manner, Mishra called upon the vice chancellors to study the points of the policy and implement it.

Addressing an online meeting on the NEP-2020 and Unlock guidelines, the government said the universities should try to make efforts to become self-sufficient by developing their own resources, a release said. The Governor said the new policy has been formulated with the idea of making India self-reliant and the universities should work keeping this in mind.

He said special attention has been given to local customs, environment, culture, etc in the policy along with Hindi and regional languages. Mishra also stressed the need for students to focus on their all-round development through enhancement of skills.

It is important to focus on self-reliance from the very beginning in education and a sense of self-reliance in the mentality of the students should be inculcated, he added. Secretary to the Governor, Subir Kumar, gave a presentation on the policy in the meeting in which vice chancellors of 11 universities attended.

