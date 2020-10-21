Rashtriya Raksha University pays tributes to martyred cops

Gujarat-based Rashtriya Raksha University, an institution under the Ministry of Home Affairs, paid tributes to the martyred police personnel on the Police Commemoration Day on Wednesday. During the ceremony organised at the university campus located in Gandhinagar district, its Vice Chancellor Dr Bimal Patel laid a wreath to pay tributes to the bravehearts, a release said.

Patel mentionedthe names of martyrs of police and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF), who had laid down their lives during last year. The university has planned week-long digital events to mark this occasion, including an online quiz, poster-making as well as documentary-making competitions, it said.