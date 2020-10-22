Left Menu
18 members of transgender community community clear higher secondary course in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 22 (PTI): Eighteen members of the transgender community in Kerala have cleared their higher secondary equivalency course examination conducted by the Kerala State Literacy Mission Authority (KSLMA) with flying colours, enabling them to pursue further education.

Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 22 (PTI): Eighteen members of the transgender community in Kerala have cleared their higher secondary equivalency course examination conducted by the Kerala State Literacy Mission Authority (KSLMA) with flying colours, enabling them to pursue further education. This is the first batch which has cleared the higher secondary (12th standard) equivalency examination.

Kerala, the first state to implement a transgender policy, had introduced 'Samanwaya', a continuing educaion programme drawn out by the KSLMA and the Social Justice Department in 2018, for mainstreaming the transgender community. A total of 22 people attended the examination and 18 have cleared it from various districts, including Pathnamthitta, Thiruvananthapuram and Kollam, a KSLMA press release said.

Karthick, an autorickshaw driver, who cleared the examination, has got admission in the Kerala Univeristy's BA History group, KSLMA sources said. Until now, a total of 39 people from the transgender community have passed the Class 10 equivalency course and currently 30 are pursuing it.

"There are 62 transgender people in the higher secondary equivalency course," the release said. "...community members have registered for Class 4, 7, 10 and higher secondary equivalent courses. Through this scheme the transgender persons can continue their education which would increase their employment opportunities and help them to get a job and thereby lead a quality life," the Social Justice Department said.

A major problem faced by the transgender community is the high rate of school and college dropouts due to social discrimination, financial constraints and lack of family support. As part of the 'Samanwaya' scheme, KSLMA had conducted a survey and identified 918 transgenders who were willing to register under this programme.

