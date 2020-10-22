Left Menu
Development News Edition

Man U's Rashford keeps pressure on government to feed kids

"We're doing A LOT to help the most vulnerable children, but ever- extending freebies are a sticking plaster not a solution," he said. Rashford, who grew up in the Manchester area, was one of five children of a single mother and relied on free school meals and food banks as a kid.

PTI | London | Updated: 22-10-2020 22:46 IST | Created: 22-10-2020 22:46 IST
Man U's Rashford keeps pressure on government to feed kids

Soccer star Marcus Rashford's campaign to feed poor students has sparked a partisan political battle that makes scoring goals for Manchester United seem trivial by comparison. The 22-year-old England international successfully lobbied British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's government in June to extend free school meals through the summer. But one of Britain's few feel-good stories of the coronavirus pandemic — the country is among Europe's worst-hit with almost 44,000 confirmed deaths — has turned sour.

Rashford's bid to score again — through a Labour Party motion providing vouchers over school holidays until Easter — was thwarted Wednesday after a House of Commons debate that ended with the measure rejected largely along party lines. "We must stop stigmatizing, judging and pointing fingers," Rashford said in a statement.

"Our views are being clouded by political affiliation. This is not politics, this is humanity." More than 1.4 million children benefit from free school meals, according to the Labour Party. The debate raged on social media, as well, as Rashford and Conservative members of parliament sparred about how best to feed hungry kids.

Ben Bradley, a Conservative MP, named Rashford on Twitter in a post that said extending the free school meals program "passes responsibility for feeding kids away from parents, to the State. It increases dependency." Bradley argued that the government has increased school budgets and made the welfare system more generous during the pandemic. "We're doing A LOT to help the most vulnerable children, but ever- extending freebies are a sticking plaster not a solution," he said.

Rashford, who grew up in the Manchester area, was one of five children of a single mother and relied on free school meals and food banks as a kid. "Nobody is pointing fingers, I'm asking we work together to protect our most vulnerable children dealing with the devastating effects of the pandemic," Rashford wrote on Twitter in response to Bradley. "This is nothing to do with politics." "This is not dependency, this is a cry for help. There are no jobs!! 250% increase in food poverty and rising," Rashford added. "Nobody said this was simple..." Just this month, Rashford was honored by Queen Elizabeth II for his earlier effort to feed kids. He was made a Member of the Order of the British Empire, or MBE.

On the field, Rashford scored a late winner Tuesday as United beat Paris Saint-Germain 2-1 in the Champions League. The morning after, he said he'd be paying close attention to the House of Commons to see who would be "willing to turn a blind eye" to needy children. The soccer player's name came up quite a bit during the floor debate.

Governments in Wales, Northern Ireland and parts of Scotland have committed to extending the food vouchers through Easter, Labour's Kate Green said. Nearly one-third of families in England have lost income during the pandemic, according to a petition started by Rashford which has garnered more than 330,000 signatures.

"These children are the future of this country," Rashford wrote in his statement on Wednesday. "They are not just another statistic. And for as long as they don't have a voice, they will have mine. You have my word on that.".

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 52 likely to deal with Naruto’s death, release date revealed

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 sneak peek, release date revealed, what more we know

Kenya: TSC set to change hiring process of teachers

AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine trial volunteer has died, Brazil health authority says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

EU imposes sanctions on Russian military intelligence chief

The European Union imposed sanctions on the head of Russias military intelligence, Igor Kostyukov, and another Russian on Thursday, accusing them of stealing Angela Merkels emails in a 2015 hacking attack on the German parliament. Russia in...

SRH defeat Rajasthan Royals by eight wickets

Sunrisers Hyderabad defeated Rajasthan Royals by eight wickets in their Indian Premier League IPL match here on Thursday. Sent into bat, Rajasthan Royals scored 154 for six in the allotted 20 overs. In reply, SRH chased down the target with...

Rasika Dugal opens up about receiving 'misogynistic' comments for 'Mirzapur'

Actor Rasika Dugal on Thursday said every time she puts a post on social media about her character Beena Tripathi from the web series Mirzapur, she is barraged with heavily misogynistic comments. Dugal received acclaim for her portrayal of ...

2,238 candidates running for councillor posts in Rajasthan civic polls: Official

A total of 2,238 candidates are left in the fray for posts of councillors in six municipal corporations where elections will take place in two phases on October 29 and November 1, a senior official said on Thursday. State Election Commissio...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020