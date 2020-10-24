Left Menu
Channamma varsity's new campus at Hire Bagewadi: Deputy CM

At the same time, required developmental works would betaken up in nearby Kittur also, the Deputy Chief Ministeradded.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 24-10-2020 18:28 IST | Created: 24-10-2020 18:28 IST
Channamma varsity's new campus at Hire Bagewadi: Deputy CM

The Karnataka government hasdecided to build a new campus of Rani Channamma University atHire Bagewadi in Belagavi district and Rs 100 crore would beprovided for the first phase of the work

Stating this in an official press release on Saturday,the Deputy Chief Minister C N Ashwath Narayan said, "It (newcampus) has been a long-standing demand for the progress ofthe university. The land is sanctioned considering thedemand. It is difficult to get the land near the city." Narayan, who is also the Minister of Higher Education,said the land at Hire Bagewadi was sanctioned due to theeffort of public representatives of the region, including thedistrict in-charge Minister Ramesh Jarakihole

At the same time, required developmental works would betaken up in nearby Kittur also, the Deputy Chief Ministeradded.

