Mathura outfit offers prayers to demon king Ravana
As effigies of Ravana were set on fire elsewhere on Sunday, an organisation in Mathura offered prayers to the demon king. Organisation president Omveer Saraswat declared on the occasion that a temple to the demon king will be constructed in Mathura.PTI | Mathura | Updated: 25-10-2020 21:34 IST | Created: 25-10-2020 21:30 IST
As effigies of Ravana were set on fire elsewhere on Sunday, an organisation in Mathura offered prayers to the demon king. Members of the Lankesh Bhakta Mandal offered prayers to Ravana in a three-hour programme at a Shiva temple on the bank of the Yamuna near Laxmi Nagar here. Organisation president Omveer Saraswat declared on the occasion that a temple to the demon king will be constructed in Mathura. Saraswat said the demon king was not only knowledgeable but cultured as well. He was a follower of Lord Shiva, who never visited Sita in his Ashok Vatika all alone, Saraswat said. He demanded that the practice of burning Ravana's effigy on Dussehra be stopped as it was "unethical" and "pollutes environment".
- READ MORE ON:
- Saraswat
- Dussehra
- Laxmi Nagar
- Mathura
- Lord Shiva
- Omveer
- Shiva
ALSO READ
Dismissal of plea seeking removal of Mathura mosque challenged in district court
Lord Shri Krishna Virajman to appeal in Mathura court to remove Idgah on Krishna Janmabhoomi
Telangana govt harassing idol makers, Dussehra organisers, alleges VHP
This year's Dussehra fails to bring cheer to Ravana makers of Delhi's Tatarpur village
This year's Dussehra fails to bring smiles on Ravana makers of Delhi's Tatarpur village