Indiannica Learning is back with Indiannica Quiz League 2020 (In association with legendary quizmaster Mr Siddhartha Basu)

A partnership with DigiTOK, the company run by Mr Siddhartha Basu and Ms Anita Kaul Basu, who have a formidable reputation for producing high-quality knowledge-based programming like Kaun Banega Crorepati, News Wiz, Mastermind India, University Challenge and India's Child Genius.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-10-2020 14:49 IST | Created: 27-10-2020 14:45 IST
Indiannica Learning Private Limited (a subsidiary of Navneet Education Limited) is delighted to announce the launch of Indiannica Quiz League 2020, a multi-platform, mass-participative, nationwide general knowledge contest for schools. IQL is an exercise to engage students of Classes 6-8 across the country, in a quizzing experience which is unique and exciting. This initiative stems from Indiannica's mission of enriching the experiences of learners that we connect with and a tradition of successfully hosting quizzes in different parts of the country and overseas in association with prestigious schools. IQL 2020, has a unique edge this time. A partnership with DigiTOK, the company run by Mr Siddhartha Basu and Ms Anita Kaul Basu, who have a formidable reputation for producing high-quality knowledge-based programming like Kaun Banega Crorepati, News Wiz, Mastermind India, University Challenge and India's Child Genius. Mr Basu will also be hosting the semi-final and final rounds of the quiz.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Sumit Gupta, CEO & Managing Director, Indiannica Learning, said, "It gives me immense pleasure to announce the launch of Indiannica Quiz League 2020. This time we are back in a brand-new avatar and are very happy to be associated with Mr Siddhartha Basu who has been a part of the Indiannica family as a quizmaster and as an author of our general knowledge books. We have adapted the quiz to be played by all digitally through the app and other platforms from the safety of everyone's home without compromising on the thrill and excitement of quizzing! I invite all quiz enthusiasts to register soon and join us for an exhilarating learning experience through IQL 2020." Mr Siddhartha Basu added, "IQL is a league not just for quizzers but for every young mind who is curious, who can enjoy the fun of finding out, who is eager to learn, play and win. For the middle school student, of course, there's an open entry into a national contest with successive stages, ending with an IQL Schools champion team of 2020. But for them and the rest of the playing public, there's also an exciting daily engagement on the IQL-DigiTok app, to test and contest their general knowledge in an interesting and entertaining way. It offers a smart way to use a smart phone to get smarter." The aim of the contest is to certify and celebrate the brightest, brainiest, and the best-informed young minds in the country. The five stages of the IQL Contest will be primarily played out on the digital platform through specially created apps that will run the selection and successive stages of the contest. The best part is that IQL is designed to be played from the comfort of the contestant's homes! And there's a bonus for anyone to play. A parallelly run App based game for all ages. The IQL Alpha Daily Quiz which is open to all, including class 6-8 contestants. There are exciting daily and weekly prizes to be won. Students playing for the IQL Contest from across the country can participate by registering through Indiannica's educational app―ILP (India, Learn and Play) available on Play Store and App Store. Registrations are open till October 31, 2020.

To learn more, visit: https://www.indiannicalearning.com/indiannica-quiz-league2020/ About Indiannica Learning Indiannica Learning Private Limited (a subsidiary of Navneet Education Limited), since 1998 has been a pioneer in creation, development, distribution and marketing of products that promote knowledge and learning. The company has an extensive product catalogue comprising specialized curricular learning solutions consisting of textbooks, interactive student and teacher resources, teacher training materials, educational, instructional, and information products as well as technology solutions. We strongly involve ourselves with schools, parents, and educators, designing products for the 21st-century classroom and today's home learning environments, in association with global educational publisher, Encyclopædia Britannica as exclusive licensee of Encyclopædia Britannica curricular solutions.

At Indiannica Learning, we are committed to our mission of enriching experiences of learners that we connect with and spreading knowledge beyond horizons. For more details please visit: www.indiannicalearning.com, https://www.indiannicalearning.com/indiannica-quiz-league2020/ , or www.facebook.com/Indiannicalearn About DigiTOK At the helm of cutting edge technology, DigiTOK is the slick new online avatar of Tree of Knowledge - a company known for its high-quality knowledge-based programming.

Founded by Siddhartha & Anita Kaul Basu, DigiTOK has an enviable pedigree. Its founders brought KAUN BANEGA CROREPATI, the Indian version of WHO WANTS TO BE A MILLIONAIRE, to Indian TV screens, and changed the landscape of televised quizzing forever. A host of other shows from their stable, including NEWS WIZ, MASTERMIND INDIA, UNIVERSITY CHALLENGE, and INDIA'S CHILD GENIUS, have captured audiences hungry for interactive, exciting high quality Content that stimulates the mind without being didactic. The company has also created and produced customized, multimedia, interactive quizzes with audio and video components for over 2000 live quiz shows across India and abroad. DigiTOK is creating experiential digital properties, including App based games for viewer and player engagements. In an era where WFH is the norm and where mobile phones, tablets, and laptops are where the action is, DigiTOK is heading the curve with customized and frontline shows and digital projects.

