Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pakistan: Schools ‘must never be targeted’, UNICEF says after deadly blast

A deadly bombing that killed at least seven people at a religious school in Pakistan on Tuesday, has been strongly condemned by the Children’s Fund (UNICEF)

UN News | Updated: 27-10-2020 21:56 IST | Created: 27-10-2020 21:56 IST
Pakistan: Schools ‘must never be targeted’, UNICEF says after deadly blast

“Education is the fundamental right of every girl and boy, everywhere”, stressed Aida Girma, UNICEF’s Representative in the country. “Schools must never be targeted”.

According to news reports, the lethal blast targeted the Jamia Zuberia religious school, or madrassa, in the Dir Colony Area of Peshawar, while students were studying.

Latest reports indicate that more than 130 were injured, and that most of the 500 or so students who had gathered for a lecture at the school, were between 20 and 30 years old.

Ms. Girma underscored that schools “must remain safe learning environments at all times to protect the growth and healthy development of children, adolescents and young people”.

UN Office joins nation ‘in shock and grief’

“We stand together in shock and grief after the heinous attack today on Jamia Zubairia madrassah, Peshawar, where children take classes”, tweeted the UN Office in Pakistan.

“We are appalled by this attack on children while they were in a place of prayer and learning”, it added, offering condolences to the victims and their families.

Peshawar is the provincial capital of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, bordering Afghanistan. No group has so far claimed that it carried out the attack.

According to news reports, the Pakistan Taliban group has released a statement denying any involvement, condemning the targeting of a religious school as a “reprehensible act”.

This latest incursion comes two days after a bombing in the south-western city of Quetta killed three people.
UNICEF noted that in 2018, there were a string of attacks on a dozen mostly girls’ schools in Pakistan’s Gilgit-Baltistan's Diamer district and a school was also targeted in Chitra.

In December 2014, foreign terrorist fighters attacked the Army Public School in Peshwar, killing nearly 150 staff and children.

Visit UN News for more.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 994 spoilers, release date, Kaido is out for blood, unleashing true terror

Maite Nkoana-Mashabane congratulates newly crowned Miss SA

The Last Kingdom Season 5: Filming time, Uhtred’s age revealed, Cornwell hints Season 6

Dolores Cacuango: Google doodle on Ecuador’s indigenous rights activist on 139th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

Afghanistan spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman re-signs for Brisbane Heat

Brisbane Heat on Tuesday announced that Afghanistan star spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman will return to the club for the upcoming tenth edition of the Big Bash League BBL. Mujeeb, currently the ICCs number two ranked T20 International spinner, joi...

South African President Ramaphosa says no to hard lockdown

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa on Tuesday said the government is not considering returning to a hard lockdown. The exponential increase in COVID-19 cases in South Africa ignited speculations across the country that the government...

Pakistan has 'taken note' of signing of BECA pact between US and India:FO

Pakistan has taken note of the signing of the strategic Basic Exchange and Cooperation Agreement BECA between the US and India, the Foreign Office said on Tuesday. During the high-level 22 dialogue in New Delhi on Tuesday, India and the US ...

India-US partnership stands on firm foundation of shared principles, common strategic interests: PM Modi

India and the US held a productive and successful third round of 22 dialogue here, signing the foundational Basic Exchange and Cooperation Agreement BECA and expanding their defence cooperation as visiting Secretary of State Mike Pompeo sai...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020