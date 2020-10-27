Assam CM asks officials to strictly follow COVID safety norms when schools reopen on Nov 2

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Tuesday directed the education department to take utmost care and strictly observe COVID-19 protocols while reopening schools on November 2 after more than seven months. Classroom teaching will start from November two for the students of class 6 and above.

In a meeting with the officials of education and health departments on reopening of schools, Sonowal stressed on the need to start classes early in the morning, maintain a proper gap between classroom timings of two groups of students and keep toilets clean and sanitised. He issued instructions for extensively using audio- visual tools and other attractive methods such as storytelling in the first month to get students back to the mould of formal education, according to an official release.

The chief minister also directed the education department to provide smart phones to the students of economically disadvantaged sections for attending online classes. Sonowal also suggested felicitating COVID warriors and plasma donors in schools so that students can be inspired to work for the society.

He instructed the department to provide iron and folic acid tablets to students for boosting their immunity along with holding yoga classes and conducting regular health screenings of pupils. The education department has decided that students of classes 6, 7, 9 and 12 will have classroom teachings on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays of every week while those of classes 8, 10 and 11 will come to school on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.

Likewise, college students of first, third and fifth semesters will have classes for two, three and four days respectively every week. Classes will start in two phases and each phase can have a maximum of 25 students. Deputy Commissioners of all districts have been asked to stay prepared for any emergency COVID-19 related situation.

