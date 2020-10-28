Maha: Ex-MP Raju Shetti hospitalised after feeling unwell
Former Lok Sabha MP and Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatna leader Raju Shetti has been admitted to a hospital in Pune city of Maharashtra after he felt unwell, his aide said on Wednesday.PTI | Pune | Updated: 28-10-2020 14:38 IST | Created: 28-10-2020 14:38 IST
Former Lok Sabha MP and Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatna leader Raju Shetti has been admitted to a hospital in Pune city of Maharashtra after he felt unwell, his aide said on Wednesday. He also has swelling in leg and doctors are doing his checkup, Shetti's personal assistant Swastik Patil said.
"He had gone to the Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital here for a regular checkup, but as he felt unwell, he was advised to be admitted in the hospital," he said. Shetti lost the 2019 Lok Sabha polls from Hatkanangle to Shiv Sena's Dhairyasheel Mane by a margin of over 96,000 votes.
