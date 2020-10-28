Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kerala mulls country's first transgender-inclusive disaster management programme

Keeping this in mind the southern state had brought out the country's first Disability Inclusive Disaster Risk Reduction model in 2015, to help differently abled people, he noted. Under the initiative, differently abled people had been given district-wise training on various aspects to face calamities- right from giving first aid to preparing emergency-kits.

PTI | Thiruva | Updated: 28-10-2020 15:16 IST | Created: 28-10-2020 15:06 IST
Kerala mulls country's first transgender-inclusive disaster management programme

The transgender community will soon play a key role in disaster management in Kerala as the state government is gearing up to make it inclusive of the marginalized group, for the first time in the country. Authorities are mulling roping in the third gender in its disaster management program and utilize their services during the time of emergencies besides strengthening their emergency response capabilities and survival skills, official sources said.

In the wake of increasing natural disasters in recent times, the state Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) is contemplating the implementation of a Transgender-Inclusive Disaster Risk Reduction program in the state, which is the first of its kind in the country. The southern state, which had suffered two massive floods in consecutive years recently, already has a successful Disability Inclusive Disaster Risk Reduction model, which had garnered wide national acclaim.

Recent natural disasters, especially the floods which had hit the state in the years 2018 and 2019, have persuaded the SDMA to envisage a disaster management model involving people from all strata of life especially the vulnerable communities. "We generally think that disasters equally affect everyone and all are prone to risk, But, the truth is not like that. Vulnerable groups are more prone to risk.

Children, senior citizens, differently-abled people, transgenders, and so on are more vulnerable to disasters," Joe John George, state project officer, SDMA, told PTI. Keeping this in mind the southern state had brought out the country's first Disability Inclusive Disaster Risk Reduction model in 2015, to help differently-abled people, he noted.

Under the initiative, differently-abled people had been given district-wise training on various aspects to face calamities- right from giving first aid to preparing emergency-kits. "Our disability-inclusive disaster model has won national attention as there was no such prior model or guideline in the country.

We are planning the transgender-inclusive program also on this model and it is also for the first time in the country," he said. Compared to differently-abled people, who need more physical help and support during the time of emergencies, the TG community is facing a different kind of vulnerability, he said.

"TGs are there in our society always, But, still they are facing one or another kind of social exclusion and a stigma is always attached to them. But, they are a very empowered group and are willing to help others," the official said.

As many as 58 transgenders had registered with the government's emergency response team, formed after the recent floods, to volunteer their service during the time of emergencies. The marginalized group was actively involved in various programs in relief camps including a community kitchen and medicine distribution during the time of floods, he said.

Detailing the new initiative, George said the third gender people are envisaged as both recipients and active participants. As a vulnerable group, they would be given training on the dos and don'ts during calamities and would also ensure that they are not excluded from any programs related to disaster management in the name of their gender.

All programs and training sessions related to disaster management would be made TG-inclusive. "We will work out a strategy and implementation mechanism in this regard and soon discuss it with the state Social Justice Department.

All government and other agencies related to transgenders including Transgender Justice Board are expected to be part of the initiative," George added. As a prelude to the initiative, an online meeting was conducted by the SDMA on October 27, in which TG representatives from various districts took part besides Sekhar L Kuriakose, member secretary, SDMA, and Joe George.

Transgender activist Sheethal Shyam welcomed the government's decision and said the TG community was already an active participant in various initiatives during the time of floods and Corona pandemic. "We always part in various drives according to our capacity during the time of emergencies.

Though many of our members were struggling hard to make both ends meet, we try to extend maximum support and help the distressed people," she told PTI. She also said the new development would help gain the marginalized group more acceptance in society.

TRENDING

POLL-Biden lead over Trump grows in Michigan; race is statistically even in North Carolina -Reuters/Ipsos

Why One Punch Man Season 3 won’t be out soon, series will have more sense of humour

Stamen Grigorov: Google doodle on yogurt doctor & first tuberculosis vaccine developer

Attack on Titan Season 4 synopsis, release date revealed, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

Pompeo to make stop in Vietnam during Asia tour - Vietnam

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will visit Vietnam on Thursday and Friday as part of a tour of Asia, the Vietnamese government said.The visit was announced in a short statement on the governments news website and will mark the 25th anni...

Govt to establish additional Special Commercial Crimes Courts

President Cyril Ramaphosa says the government is looking at establishing additional Special Commercial Crimes Courts in several cities, given the rise in commercial crimes and COVID-19 procurement corruption.The President said this when he ...

COVID-19: Schools in Delhi to remain closed till further orders

All schools in Delhi will continue to be closed till further orders in view of the COVID-19 situation, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia announced on Wednesday. Parents are not in favour of reopening schools either, Sisodia said at an on...

Piramal Enterprises Q2 profit rises 14 pc to Rs 628.31 cr

Ajay Piramal-led Piramal Enterprises on Wednesday reported a 13.95 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit to Rs 628.31 crore for the quarter ended on September 30, 2020, driven by robust sales in the pharma segment. The company ha...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020