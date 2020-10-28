UK will not back down on fisheries policy in EU talks - Gove

Britain will not back down on its demands to the European Union over fisheries, minister Michael Gove said in an Oct. 26 letter sent to a minister in the devolved Welsh government. Responding to concerns set out by Jeremy Miles, Wales's Minister for European Transition, Gove wrote:

"I am afraid we strongly disagree with your premise that we should ‘back down’ on fisheries. "The UK Government’s view is that in all circumstances, the UK must be an independent coastal state, no longer be bound by the Common Fisheries Policy."