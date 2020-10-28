BSP nominee's papers accepted for RS polls, SP-backed independent's nomination rejected

The nomination of BSP candidate Ramji Gautam for the Rajya Sabha was held valid on Wednesday even after four party MLAs claimed that their signatures on it were "forged". But the papers filed by the Samajwadi Party-supported independent candidate Prakash Bajaj were rejected after a scrutiny of the nominations filed for the November 9 polls for 10 seats from Uttar Pradesh which are falling vacant.

"The nomination of Bajaj has been rejected. Gautam's papers have been found valid," the office of the Returning Officer said. With the rejection of businessman Bajaj's nomination, all 10 candidates in the fray from UP are expected to win unopposed.

Earlier, in the day four of the 10 BSP MLAs who had proposed Gautam's name had filed an affidavit, saying their signatures on the papers were "forged." Their dramatic claim came amid hints from them and two other BSP MLAs that they may quit Mayawati's party and join the SP. But an BSP MLA said the party has challenged their affidavit, saying the four MLAs were present at the time of the nomination on Monday.

He said the party had sent pictures to the Returning Officer to substantiate this.