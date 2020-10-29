Nigeria: West African Examinations Council to release SSSCE results next week

The results of the 2020 Senior Secondary School Certificate Examination would be released next week, said The West African Examinations Council (WAEC), according to a news report by Today.

The results were supposed to be out on October 28 but the examination body has postponed it due to the violence in the country which affected some of its offices and operations nationwide.

The government has been forced to impose a curfew in their respective states due to the #EndSARS protests against police brutality.

"WASSCE SC 2020 Results Release Date: Dear candidates, the Council had planned to release the results today in fulfillment of our Project 45 but due to the curfew imposed last week, it had to be postponed till next week.

"The exact date will be made known soon", WAEC tweeted on Wednesday.

When contacted, the Head of Public Affairs, WAEC Nigeria, Demianus Ojijeogu, confirmed the development.

Ojijeogu said that the examination body's "Calabar Office, in Cross River State was looted, vandalized, and burnt down by hoodlums."