Cabinet approves signing of MoU between India, Cambodia in health sector

The MoU will encourage cooperation between the two countries through joint initiatives and technology development in the health sector, the health ministry said in a statement. "It will strengthen bilateral ties between India and Cambodia. The MoU shall become effective on the date of its signature and shall remain in force for a period of five years," it said.

Updated: 29-10-2020 16:51 IST
The Union Cabinet on Thursday approved the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between India and Cambodia for cooperation in the field of health and medicine. The MoU will encourage cooperation between the two countries through joint initiatives and technology development in the health sector, the health ministry said in a statement.

"It will strengthen bilateral ties between India and Cambodia. The MoU shall become effective on the date of its signature and shall remain in force for a period of five years," it said. The main areas of cooperation between the two governments include mother and child health, family planning, HIV/AIDS and TB, drugs and pharmaceuticals, technology transfer, public health and epidemiology, disease control, and medical research and development, the statement said.

The MoU will also include areas of medical education, health manpower development in the field of public health, training in clinical, para-clinical and management skills, and any other area of cooperation as may be mutually decided upon..

  • READ MORE ON:
  • MoU

