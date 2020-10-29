Left Menu
Gupkar alliance condemns NIA raids on Greater Kashmir, NGOs in J-K

"Kashmir media continues to get targeted, demonized, vilified and raided by both the state and non-state actors for a long time now," it added. The NIA, after choking the funding of separatists groups, is investigating registered and unregistered NGOs operating in and out of Jammu and Kashmir, and carried out raids on various organisations on Thursday for allegedly being used as modes for "terror funding", officials said.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 29-10-2020 18:49 IST | Created: 29-10-2020 18:26 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) on Thursday strongly condemned the NIA raids at the offices of prominent English daily Greater Kashmir and a number of NGOs in Kashmir. Terming the raids by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) as part of a political vendetta against the people, the PAGD cautioned the Centre that the raids were "unwarranted" and "unjustified".

"The consequent harassment is bound to deepen uncertainty and alienation of the people and urged it to desist from such vindictive measures," the amalgam of seven mainstream parties, including the NC and PDP, said. Meanwhile, the Kashmir Editors Guild (KEG) expressed concern over the pre-dawn NIA raids on Greater Kashmir's premises in the Srinagar Press enclave.

"Though the NIA after a five-hour wait said that the raid was on GK trust, the GK management said that the investigating agency checked the computers and took away the hard drives," the KEG said. "Kashmir media continues to get targeted, demonized, vilified and raided by both the state and non-state actors for a long time now," it added.

The NIA, after choking the funding of separatists groups, is investigating registered and unregistered NGOs operating in and out of Jammu and Kashmir, and carried out raids on various organisations on Thursday for allegedly being used as modes for "terror funding", officials said. PTI MIJ SRY.

