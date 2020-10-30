Maratha quota: State govt doing its best, says Chavan
Maharashtra minister Ashok Chavan on Friday said the state government was doing its best to ensure the Maratha community gets reservations in jobs and education and most of the unwanted criticism was coming from the BJP.PTI | Aurangabad | Updated: 30-10-2020 23:31 IST | Created: 30-10-2020 22:43 IST
Maharashtra minister Ashok Chavan on Friday said the state government was doing its best to ensure the Maratha community gets reservations in jobs and education and most of the unwanted criticism was coming from the BJP. He said if vexed issues like the Ram Temple dispute in Ayodhya and Article 370 in the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir could be resolved, why not the Maratha quota matter.
On Tuesday, a bench comprising justices L Nageswara Rao, Hemant Gupta and Ajay Rastogi listed the pleas seeking to lift the stay on the Maratha quota law for hearing after four weeks. The SC had last month stayed the implementation of the Socially and Educationally Backward Classes (SEBC) Act, 2018 granting reservation to Marathas in education and jobs in Maharashtra.
"If issues like Ram Mandir and Article 370 can be resolved, why not Maratha reservations? Very few non-political organisations are saying the Maharashtra government is doing nothing on the quota issue. Most of the false criticism of this kind is coming from the BJP," he said at a meeting in Parbhani. "The state government is doing its best and senior lawyers are ensuring its stand is placed effectively in court," Chavan, head of the cabinet subcommittee on Maratha reservation, said.
