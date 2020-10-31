Left Menu
Development News Edition

Odisha to allow partial reopening of schools for classes 9-12 from Nov 16

Higher education institutions will be permitted to open only for research scholars (PhD) and post graduate students in science and technology streams requiring laboratory work, the order said. With regard to reopening places of worship, the state government said local authorities may issue such permits with appropriate restrictions and safety protocols, based on assessment of the COVID-19 situation.

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 31-10-2020 14:08 IST | Created: 31-10-2020 14:07 IST
Odisha to allow partial reopening of schools for classes 9-12 from Nov 16
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The Odisha government on Saturday announced partial reopening of schools for students of classes 9-12 from November 16. All academic institutions across the state, however, would remain closed till November 30.

The state government's notifications are part of its 'Unlock-6' guidelines, which were approved by Chief Secretary A K Tripathy. "... The classes of 9th to 12th in schools under the control/superintendence/supervision of School and Mass Education Department will open from November 16, 2020 as per the guidelines/SOP to be issued by the S&ME Department," an official order said.

Academic institutions, including coaching centres, have been closed since March in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. The order said notwithstanding closure of academic institutions, the authorities are permitted to conduct examinations (academic, competitive and entrance tests), evaluation and other administrative activities.

Online/distance learning will continue to be permitted and encouraged, it said, adding, that the departments concerned may permit teaching and non-teaching staff to be called to schools for online classes. Higher education institutions will be permitted to open only for research scholars (PhD) and post graduate students in science and technology streams requiring laboratory work, the order said.

With regard to reopening places of worship, the state government said local authorities may issue such permits with appropriate restrictions and safety protocols, based on assessment of the COVID-19 situation. Cinema halls, swimming pools, entertainment complexes, theatres, auditoriums, assembly halls and similar places will continue to remain shut.

On further assessment, appropriate decisions will be taken on November 16 on reopening these establishments, the order said. Open air theatres and similar places may be allowed to operate, subject to compliance of health protocols.

Marriage-related gatherings will be permitted with a maximum ceiling of 200 persons, and not more than 50 persons are allowed at funerals, it said. Large social, political, sports, religious congregations are prohibited till November 30, except Election Commission of India approved meetings for by-elections, the state government order said.

International flight operations, too, will continue to remain shut till November 30. There is, however, no restriction on inter-state movement.

TRENDING

Philippines orders evacuation as world's strongest 2020 typhoon approaches

Long-term symptoms of COVID-19 ‘really concerning’, says WHO chief

High rate of symptomless COVID-19 infection among grocery store workers, finds study

Son Ye-jin’s Hollywood debut, Crash Landing on You Season 2 petition marks 10.7k supports

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

IPL 13: Mumbai Indians wins toss, opts to bowl first against Delhi Capitals

Mumbai Indians won the toss and opted to bowl first against Delhi Capitals here at Dubai International Stadium on Saturday. The last time these two teams met in the ongoing Indian Premier League IPL, Mumbai Indians defeated Delhi Capitals b...

Ensure minimum govt, maximum governance: PM's mantra to IAS probationers

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday advised the probationary civil servants to take decisions in the national interest by following the mantra of minimum government and maximum governance. He also asked them to stay away from limelight...

MI win toss, opt to bowl against Delhi Capitals

Mumbai Indians skipper Kieron Pollard won the toss and elected to bowl in their Indian Premier League match against Delhi Capitals here on Saturday. Mumbai Indians, who have already qualified for the playoffs, made a couple of changes with...

Death toll reaches 27 in quake that hit Turkey, Greek island

Rescue teams on Saturday plowed through concrete blocks and the debris of eight collapsed buildings in search of survivors of a powerful earthquake that struck Turkeys Aegean coast and north of the Greek island of Samos, killing at least 27...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020