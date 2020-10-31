Left Menu
NEP's approach is to realise new system aligned with 21st century edu goals: Kasturirangan

The National Education Policy (NEP) will contribute to a new system aligned with aspirational goals of the 21st century education while remaining rooted to India's value systems and ethos, eminent scientist K Kasturirangan said on Saturday. "The NEP's approach is to realize a new system aligned with aspirational goals of 21st century education while remaining rooted to India's value systems and ethos.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-10-2020 17:32 IST | Created: 31-10-2020 17:32 IST
NEP's approach is to realise new system aligned with 21st century edu goals: Kasturirangan

The National Education Policy (NEP) will contribute to a new system aligned with aspirational goals of the 21st century education while remaining rooted to India's value systems and ethos, eminent scientist K Kasturirangan said on Saturday. Kasturirangan, who was the chairman of the committee tasked with drafting NEP, made the remarks at the eighth Convocation of Indian Institute of Information Technology, Design and Manufacturing - Kancheepuram.

"The vision of India's new educational system has been crafted to ensure that it touches the life of each and every citizen consistent with their needs and necessities besides creating a just and equitable society. "The NEP's approach is to realize a new system aligned with aspirational goals of 21st century education while remaining rooted to India's value systems and ethos. The policy provides an integrated, yet flexible approach to education," he said. The former ISRO chief said, "Further it has kept the inter-connectedness of the various phases of education in mind and how the same will enable continuity, coherence and processes to ultimately realize an end-to-end educational road-map for the country." At the convocation, the institute which has been awarded the 'Institute of National Importance' by Ministry of Education, awarded degrees to 306 students.

For the current academic year of 2020-21, the Institute launched three new M.Tech programs in Advance Robotics, Power Electronics System Design and Computer Science and Engineering to empower the young engineers of India with specialized skill sets and to face the technological challenge of the future..

