Over 200 students from India, Nepal, Bangladesh to take part in conference held by Goethe-Institut

The Goethe-Institut here and the Central Agency for German Schools Abroad is organising a week-long "Youth Conference" with over 200 school students from India, Nepal and Bangladesh as participants.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-11-2020 18:56 IST | Created: 02-11-2020 18:56 IST
Over 200 students from India, Nepal, Bangladesh to take part in conference held by Goethe-Institut

The Goethe-Institut here and the Central Agency for German Schools Abroad is organising a week-long "Youth Conference" with over 200 school students from India, Nepal and Bangladesh as participants. The conference, scheduled from November 1 to 7, with the theme "Youth and Sustainopreneurship" is supported by the German Embassy and the Indo-German Chamber of Commerce.

"The year 2020 has completely changed the game and caused massive disruptions. We looked at how to be innovative in a time when COVID-19 has created more restrictions than anything we have faced before. Today, we have the largest generation of young people the world has ever known and one of the most resilient generations ever who will be the future torch-bearers," said Veronika Taranzinskaja, PASCH Head Southasia, Goethe-Institut. "We need to make sure that young people actually have a voice and are heard at the tables of decision-makers. Since the idea of sustainopreneurship is based on innovative ideas about how to create a more sustainable way of living, it is necessary to listen what young entrepreneurs have in their minds about the same and what action plan do they propose," she added.

During the week, the participating school children will deal with central topics of 'Sustainopreneurship' like identity development, sustainable living, cooking and being an entrepreneur. "In addition, they will also have various workshops on topics like gender equality, learning how to plan a project in terms of budget and receive assistance with current application procedures. Students will have the opportunity to explore the exciting world of change-making and social entrepreneurship and will also join in-depth conversations with some of India's leading young change-makers working to address climate change, education technology, menstrual hygiene and some of the pertinent challenges of our times," she said.

The Goethe-Institut is the cultural institute of the Federal Republic of Germany with a worldwide presence. The institute promotes the German language and fosters international cultural cooperation since over 60 years..

