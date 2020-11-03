WAEC discloses 1338348 candidates pass in exam out of 1538000

WAEC, Head of National Office, Patrick Areghan on November 2 has disclosed in a statement that 1,338,348 candidates representing 86.99 percent have passed West African Examination Council (WAEC) in Nigeria out of 1,538,000.

Areghan disclosed this in an official statement released on the results of WASSCE, 2020 in Lagos.

According to him as quoted, 1,003,668 candidates, representing 65.24 percent, obtained credits and above in a minimum of five (5) subjects, including English Language and Mathematics.

"Out of the total number of candidates that sat the examination, one million four hundred and fifty-six thousand seven hundred and twenty-seven (1,456,727) candidates, representing 94.69 percent have their results fully processed and released," he said.

He said 1,338,348 candidates, representing 86.99 percent obtained credit and above in a minimum of any five subjects 'with or without English Language and/ or Mathematics'.

Areghan also said 81,718 candidates, representing 5.31 percent have a few of their subjects still being processed due to some errors on the part of the candidates.

"Efforts are, however, being made to speedily complete the processing to enable all the affected candidates to get their results fully processed and released, subsequently," he said.

He said results of 215,149 candidates, representing 13.98 percent of the total number of candidates that sat for the examination are withheld in connection with various reported cases of examination malpractice.

Recall, the 2020 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) was written on August 17 across Nigeria under strict coronavirus pandemic safety protocols as the participants spread across 19,129 centers nationwide.

The examination, which was supposed to commence on April 6 to June 5, was suspended due to the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.