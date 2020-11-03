Left Menu
Development News Edition

Death toll from Kabul University attack rises to at least 35 as anger grows

The death toll from an attack on Kabul University has risen to at least 35, two government sources said on Tuesday, as students protested over the attack and the country marked a day of mourning.

Reuters | Updated: 03-11-2020 17:49 IST | Created: 03-11-2020 17:42 IST
Death toll from Kabul University attack rises to at least 35 as anger grows
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

The death toll from an attack on Kabul University has risen to at least 35, two government sources said on Tuesday, as students protested over the attack and the country marked a day of mourning. Gunmen barged into the university on Monday, in what was the second attack on an educational institution in the capital in just over a week. Both have been claimed by Islamic State.

The two sources told Reuters that most of those killed were students and around 50 more people were wounded, some of them breaking limbs while jumping from windows to flee from the attack during morning classes. Officially the death toll stands at 22 with 27 wounded, according to the interior ministry.

The country held a day of mourning on Tuesday, with many flags flying at half mast. Around 100 students gathered outside the university to protest that peace talks with the insurgent Taliban in Doha were not leading to a reduction in violence.

"Although we see these kinds of attacks on a daily basis, there are still ongoing peace talks with them, which is really terrible," said one protesting student, Zaryab Paryani. The Taliban has denied any part in the attack, which follows a blast last month - also claimed by Islamic State - that killed dozens of students at a tutoring centre.

But some Afghan government officials, including First Vice President Amrullah Saleh, have accused the Taliban of involvement. Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid on Twitter accused the government of "taking (the) public for fools".

Negotiators from the Afghan government and the Taliban are holding talks in Doha with the aim of brokering a peace deal as the United States withdraws troops.

TRENDING

HDFC Ltd Q2 profit declines 57pc to Rs 4,600 cr

Money Heist Season 5: Lisbon can surrender, Alicia Sierra’s fate yet to be confirmed

Black Clover Chapter 271 spoilers, release date, Nacht trains Asta, Liebe, what more we know

Cobra Kai Season 3 borrows Karate Kid 2’s plotline, Ralph Macchio confirms his presence

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

MCFL Q2 net profit up 79pc to Rs 40.5cr

Mangalore Chemicals and Fertilizers Ltd MCFL on Tuesday posted a 79.31 per cent jump in its net profit to Rs 40.56 crore for the second quarter of the current fiscal. Its net profit stood at Rs 22.62 crore in the year-ago period, acco...

Probe ordered into disbursement of J'khand pre-matric scholarships: Naqvi

The Minority Affairs Ministry has initiated an investigation into the distribution of pre-matric scholarships in Jharkhand following reports that the funds were being allegedly diverted by a nexus of middlemen, and bank, school and state em...

Decide on release of 7 Rajiv case convicts, parties tell TN Guv Purohit

Main opposition party DMK and PMK on Tuesday urged Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit to expeditiously decide on the release of the seven Rajiv Gandhi assassination case convicts. The reaction of the parties came after the Supreme Court...

Onions thrown at Nitish while speaking about jobs at Madhubani rally

By Mukesh Singh And Sahil Pandey Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday was attacked with onions when he was talking about jobs at a rally in Madhubani district.Nitish was addressing the rally for the third phase of the elections as p...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020