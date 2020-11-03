Left Menu
VP’s office, UGC write to DU to take action over ‘misuse’ of funds on discontinued courses

The Vice President's office and the University Grants Commission have written to the Delhi University (DU) to take appropriate action over allegations of misuse of funds up to Rs 29 lakh on two courses which were completely discontinued in 2017.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-11-2020 23:58 IST | Created: 03-11-2020 23:24 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

The Vice President's office and the University Grants Commission have written to the Delhi University (DU) to take appropriate action over allegations of misuse of funds up to Rs 29 lakh on two courses which were completely discontinued in 2017. According to the expenditure details from the finance branch, the DU spent Rs 29 lakh between 2017-18 and 2019-20 for the MTech programmes in nanoscience and nanotechnology, two courses that were discontinued in 2014 with the last batch graduating in 2017. The Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) has lodged four complaints in this connection and the same were forwarded to the chief vigilance officer of Delhi University to take action.

Following fresh complaint by RTI activist Anil Kumar, the Vice President's Secretariat has written to varsity's Pro Vice Chancellor. "A representation has been received from Anil Kumar regarding misusing of financial budget of MTech courses by Professor Ramesh Chandra and Tarun Kumar Das. Action taken may be communicated to the petitioner under intimation to this secretariat," the letter said.

The UGC has also written to the varsity to take early appropriate action into the matter. The RTI data revealed that in 2017-18, Rs 17.05 lakh was spent on the course, in 2018-19, another Rs 12.07 lakh was spent on it and till August 2019 in the 2019-20 financial year, Rs 43,160 out of a total sanctioned grant of Rs 31.13 lakh was spent. The RTI also revealed that the department spent around Rs 8.09 lakh on 'machinery and equipment'; more than Rs 9.9 lakh on chemical and lab expenses; and over Rs 6 lakh on various 'repair and maintenance' work related to the course in 2017-18 and 2018-19.

There was no response from DU officials on the issue. The letter comes days after Vice Chancellor Yogesh Tyagi was suspended over allegations of administrative lapses and dereliction of duty.

