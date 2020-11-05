Left Menu
Development News Edition

ABVP holds protest against arrest of Arnab Goswami

Members of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad on Thursday held a protest outside the Maharashtra Sadan in central Delhi against the arrest of Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami. A senior police officer said the protest was started at 2:30 pm by around 25 members of the ABVP near Maharashtra Sadan at KG Marg.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-11-2020 17:54 IST | Created: 05-11-2020 17:54 IST
ABVP holds protest against arrest of Arnab Goswami

Members of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad on Thursday held a protest outside the Maharashtra Sadan in central Delhi against the arrest of Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami. Goswami was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly abetting the suicide of a 53-year-old interior designer in 2018 and was remanded to judicial custody till November 18. The protestors condemned the police action during Goswami's arrest, an ABVP statement said. The protestors carried placards which read various slogans, including 'attack on freedom of speech'. The protestors also raised slogans against Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. A senior police officer said the protest was started at 2:30 pm by around 25 members of the ABVP near Maharashtra Sadan at KG Marg. They later dispersed from the area, the officer added.

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 development revealed, what latest we know

Science News Roundup: Why NASA's moonshot, Boeing, Bezos and Musk have a lot riding on U.S. election; T-cell study adds to debate over duration of COVID-19 immunity and more

COVID-19 lung damage caused by persistence of 'abnormal cells', say scientists

Lung damage found in COVID dead may shed light on 'long COVID' - study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

M&M offers discount, other benefits to govt employees on vehicle purchase

Auto maker Mahindra Mahindra on Thursday announced various benefits, including an additional cash discount of up to Rs 11,500, lower interest rates and easy EMIs, for government employees on its vehicle purchases. Under the Sarcar 2.0 prog...

COAS of Indian Army conferred honorary rank of General of Nepali Army

The Chief of Army Staff Indian Army, General MM Naravane was conferred the honorary rank of General of the Nepali Army by Nepali President Bidya Devi Bhandari on Thursday. According to a statement released by the Embassy of India in Kathman...

India asks OPEC to correct pricing anomalies

India, the worlds third-largest oil importer, on Thursday pressed for assessing the impact of COVID-induced disruptions to global energy sector supply chains and said oil-cartel OPEC needs to address anomalies in the crude price differentia...

AstraZeneca Pharma India Q2 net profit up 83 pc at Rs 26 cr

Drug firm AstraZeneca Pharma India on Thursday reported an 83.48 per cent rise in its net profit at Rs 26.33 crore for the quarter ended September 2020. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 14.41 crore for the corresponding period of t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020