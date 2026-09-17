Uddhav Thackeray Challenges Government's Crisis Management and Rejects Political Allegations

Uddhav Thackeray, chief of Shiv Sena (UBT), has publicly challenged the Maharashtra government's management of adverse weather and water conditions, criticizing the administration for failing to take preemptive measures despite advance knowledge. Thackeray announced plans to lead a march next week to draw attention to the agricultural hardships plaguing farmers in Western Vidarbha.

In a scathing press conference, Thackeray questioned the government's priorities, pointing to large-scale celebratory events while farming communities face financial devastation. The timing of these remarks coincides with the BJP's nationwide 'Seva Sankalp Abhiyan', celebrating Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday with community service projects from September 17 to October 17.

Additionally, Thackeray firmly rejected any involvement by his family or party in Disha Salian's death, which he claims is being politically weaponized. Thackeray indicated potential legal actions against defamatory allegations. The CBI has begun a new inquiry into Salian's 2020 death, after the Bombay High Court called for a detailed investigation.