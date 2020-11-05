Left Menu
Development News Edition

Age relaxation for EWS candidates in Haryana police jobs

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said on Thursday that relaxation of five years in age would be provided in police recruitment to the candidates belonging to the economically weaker section. "No age relaxation was admissible to the EWS-category candidates in police recruitment till now.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 05-11-2020 18:34 IST | Created: 05-11-2020 18:34 IST
Age relaxation for EWS candidates in Haryana police jobs

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said on Thursday that relaxation of five years in age would be provided in police recruitment to the candidates belonging to the economically weaker section. As of now, the minimum age for a police job in Haryana is 18 years and the maximum age for all applicants must be under 25 years.

Making the announcement in the assembly here, Khattar said the state government had implemented the provision of 10 per cent reservation to the EWS-category candidates in the government jobs based on the pattern of central government. "No age relaxation was admissible to the EWS-category candidates in police recruitment till now. Suggestions were received in this regard and, after considering the same, now it has been decided to grant age relaxation of five years to the EWS candidates in recruitment to the police department," he said in response to a question. PTI CHS VSD HMB

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 development revealed, what latest we know

Science News Roundup: Why NASA's moonshot, Boeing, Bezos and Musk have a lot riding on U.S. election; T-cell study adds to debate over duration of COVID-19 immunity and more

COVID-19 lung damage caused by persistence of 'abnormal cells', say scientists

Lung damage found in COVID dead may shed light on 'long COVID' - study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

GM puts up a booming third quarter

General Motors is posting huge third quarter numbers, pulling in USD 4 billion in profit over three months after losing money due to the virus outbreak. GMs adjusted earnings were USD 2.83 per share, easily outpacing Wall Streets per-share ...

UK's COVID borrowing not sustainable, will need to balance finances - Sunak

Britains finance minister Rishi Sunak said borrowing needed to fund economic support through the COVID pandemic was not sustainable in the long term after he announced the extension of the governments furlough scheme. We are paying for this...

Air quality 'severe' in Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurgaon, Faridabad; affects healthy people

The air quality worsened in Noida, Greater Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurgaon and Faridabad in the National Capital Region NCR on Thursday to reach severe levels, which affects healthy people and seriously impacts those with existing diseases, accor...

M&M offers discount, other benefits to govt employees on vehicle purchase

Auto maker Mahindra Mahindra on Thursday announced various benefits, including an additional cash discount of up to Rs 11,500, lower interest rates and easy EMIs, for government employees on its vehicle purchases. Under the Sarcar 2.0 prog...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020