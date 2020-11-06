Left Menu
Development News Edition

New education policy based on equity, quality, accessibility: Pokhriyal

The minister also cited the country's "diverse" nature in terms of regional languages to stress the benefits of having primary education in a child's mother tongue. Speaking at the inaugural session of Amity University's two-day conference on "Implementation of National Education Policy 2020 for Transforming India", he said there is awareness and excitement regarding the implementation of the NEP not only in the county but also globally.

PTI | Noida | Updated: 06-11-2020 14:54 IST | Created: 06-11-2020 14:54 IST
New education policy based on equity, quality, accessibility: Pokhriyal

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' on Friday said India's new National Education Policy (NEP) is based on concepts of equity, quality and accessibility. The minister also cited the country's "diverse" nature in terms of regional languages to stress the benefits of having primary education in a child's mother tongue.

Speaking at the inaugural session of Amity University's two-day conference on "Implementation of National Education Policy 2020 for Transforming India", he said there is awareness and excitement regarding the implementation of the NEP not only in the county but also globally. "The new education policy connects the past with the future and focuses on leading India to the top," Pokhriyal said.

Quoting Swami Vivekananda, he said the country is resolved to achieve its objective in education. "If you look at the NEP from a wider horizon, the policy is as national as it is international. It is impactful, inclusive and interactive. The new education policy stands firm on the foundations of equity, quality and accessibility," he said.  He said the NEP promotes mother tongue as mode of education because it is considered that no other language can provide expression to a person as much as one's mother tongue.

"Primary education will be in mother tongue and later one may switch to other languages," Pokhriyal added. Noting that some people had raised doubts over the global appeal of the new policy vis-a-vis use of English, he asked if countries like Japan, Germany, France, and Israel have lagged behind others just because they stuck to their mother tongue.

"These arguments do not make any sense," he said, stressing the importance of education in mother tongue in a "diverse" country like India with several regional languages. "This is not one man's or one government's education policy, it is the education policy of a country which has provided leadership to the world," Pokhriyal added.

The minister told the audience, including vice chancellors of various universities and UGC officials, that the implementation of the policy is as crucial as the policy itself..

TRENDING

Man held for downloading videos of coaching centres, selling them at discounted rates

The Sims 5: Image leaked online, know more including its possible features

Science News Roundup: Lung damage found in COVID dead; NYC first responders have high COVID-19 rate and more

Calcutta HC bans firecrackers on Kali Puja

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Evacuation begins as Indonesia's most active volcano rumbles

Indonesian authorities began evacuating people living on the volatile Mount Merapi volcanos fertile slopes on Friday following an increase in volcanic activity. The head of Yogyakartas Volcanology and Geological Hazard Mitigation Center, Ha...

NREGA big success story in recent times: UN advisor

NREGA is a big success story of recent times in India, providing protection from starvation to vulnerable sections of the population, says senior UN advisor Usha Mishra Hayes in her book which is about the ever-shifting world of policy whic...

Coffee Table Book on Kerala's capital released by CM

Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 6 PTI A coffee table book on Thiruvananthapuram with photographs taken by Raghu Rai for Kerala Tourism as part of the capital city heritage project was released on Friday. Kerala Chief MinisterPinarayi Vijayan releas...

Biden overtakes Trump in Georgia vote count

Democrat Joe Biden is now leading President Donald Trump in the battleground state of Georgia. By Friday morning, Biden overtook Trump in the number of ballots counted in the battleground, a must-win state for Trump that has long been a Rep...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020