Left Menu
Development News Edition

Teacher in hiding, young woman arrested amid Dutch Islam cartoon debate

It was not clear if the unidentified 18-year-old, who police said posted messages on social media, was a student at the Emmauscollege high school in Rotterdam. Schools in the Netherlands, France and Germany had been asked to hold a moment of silence on Monday for Paty, who was beheaded by a man of Chechen origin in a Paris suburb last month after showing pupils cartoons of the Prophet Mohammad by the satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo.

Reuters | Amsterdam | Updated: 06-11-2020 19:12 IST | Created: 06-11-2020 19:12 IST
Teacher in hiding, young woman arrested amid Dutch Islam cartoon debate

Dutch police said on Friday they had arrested a young woman in Rotterdam on suspicion of inciting threats, after a teacher went into hiding following a classroom discussion on the killing of French school teacher Samuel Paty last month. It was not clear if the unidentified 18-year-old, who police said posted messages on social media, was a student at the Emmauscollege high school in Rotterdam.

Schools in the Netherlands, France and Germany had been asked to hold a moment of silence on Monday for Paty, who was beheaded by a man of Chechen origin in a Paris suburb last month after showing pupils cartoons of the Prophet Mohammad by the satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo. During a classroom discussion at the Emmauscollege, students noticed a satirical cartoon that had been hanging on a bulletin board for years and some took offence.

The cartoon, which won a national prize in 2015, shows a decapitated figure labelled "Charlie Hebdo" sticking its tongue out at a bearded man with a bloody sword. A photo of the image began circulating on social media and within a day the teacher had gone into hiding due to what police said were serious threats.

On Thursday a second school in Den Bosch said one of its teachers was staying home after a similar incident. The Rotterdam case was condemned by Dutch lawmakers and sparked a wider political debate.

"It is disturbing that our efforts to promote freedom of expression led to unrest and even threats at schools in Rotterdam and Den Bosch," Education Minister Arie Slob said in a letter to parliament. "Intimidation of teachers cannot be tolerated in any way."

TRENDING

Man held for downloading videos of coaching centres, selling them at discounted rates

Future of Sherlock Season 5, Louise Brealey’s opinion on her & Una Stubbs’ returning

The Sims 5: Image leaked online, know more including its possible features

Science News Roundup: Lung damage found in COVID dead; NYC first responders have high COVID-19 rate and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

All this bloodshed is a sham: J-K terrorist after surrendering during encounter

Thanking the security forces for sparing his life during an encounter in Pulwamas Pampore, a local terrorist, after surrendering on Friday, appealed to his fellow terrorists to follow his footsteps, saying all this bloodshed is a sham. I jo...

Austria admits 'intolerable mistakes' in checks on Vienna attacker

Austria on Friday admitted intolerable mistakes in the handling of intelligence on the jihadist who killed four people in Vienna on Monday, saying it could have considered him a greater threat and monitored him more closely.The head of the ...

Racial gap in U.S. jobless rate narrows in October

The gap in unemployment rates between Blacks and whites in the United States narrowed in October for a second straight month, a sign the improving labor market is reaching more Americans even as COVID-19 cases and deaths continue to rise. T...

Ukraine to build synagogue on site of Babyn Yar massacre

Ukraine will build a synagogue at the memorial site commemorating the victims of Babyn Yar, one of the biggest single massacres of Jews during the Nazi Holocaust, the head of the memorial site Max Yakover told Reuters on Friday. This should...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020