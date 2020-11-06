Left Menu
Development News Edition

Dutch PM denounces intolerance as teacher in hiding amid Islam cartoon debate

The cartoon, which won a national prize in 2015, shows a decapitated figure labelled "Charlie Hebdo" sticking its tongue out at a bearded man with a bloody sword. A photo of the image quickly began circulating on social media, and on Tuesday the teacher who had led the discussion went into hiding due to what police said were serious threats.

Reuters | Amsterdam | Updated: 06-11-2020 21:32 IST | Created: 06-11-2020 21:27 IST
Dutch PM denounces intolerance as teacher in hiding amid Islam cartoon debate
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter (@markrutte)

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte on Friday denounced what he called intolerable threats to freedom of expression, after a Rotterdam teacher was forced into hiding following a classroom discussion on the killing of French teacher Samuel Paty. Police said they had arrested a teenager on suspicion of inciting threats against the Dutch teacher.

It was not clear if the unidentified 18-year-old woman, who police said posted messages on social media, was a student at the city's Emmauscollege high school, where the class debate took place. Police did not detail the content of the messages.

Premier Mark Rutte called threats against the teacher "absurd" and "intolerable". "We must be able to discuss topics such as freedom of expression in our classrooms without any outside pressure," he told reporters.

"It may hurt when someone has an opinion that conflicts with your worldview or religious conviction, but they have a right to say so in all liberty." Schools in the Netherlands, France, and Germany had been asked to hold a moment of silence for Paty, who was beheaded by a man of Chechen origin in a Paris suburb in October after showing pupils cartoons of the Prophet Mohammad by the satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo.

During a classroom discussion on Monday at the Emmauscollege, students noticed a satirical cartoon that had been hanging on a bulletin board for years, and some took offense. The cartoon, which won a national prize in 2015, shows a decapitated figure labeled "Charlie Hebdo" sticking its tongue out at a bearded man with a bloody sword.

A photo of the image quickly began circulating on social media, and on Tuesday the teacher who had led the discussion went into hiding due to what police said were serious threats. Also on Tuesday, Le Monde reported that a school in a Paris suburb was closed after threats against a teacher.

TRENDING

Man held for downloading videos of coaching centres, selling them at discounted rates

Future of Sherlock Season 5, Louise Brealey’s opinion on her & Una Stubbs’ returning

The Sims 5: Image leaked online, know more including its possible features

Science News Roundup: Lung damage found in COVID dead; NYC first responders have high COVID-19 rate and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Nepal reports 2,909 new COVID-19 cases

INDIND...

Canara Bank cuts MCLRs by 0.05-0.15 pc for various tenors

State-owned Canara Bank on Friday said it has cut the marginal cost of fund-based lending rates MCLR by 0.05-0.15 percent with effect from November 7. The one-year MCLR -- the benchmark for most of the consumer loans -- has been reduced by ...

English COVID infections stabilise at around 50,000 per day - ONS estimate

New COVID-19 infections in England have stabilised at around 50,000 a day, the Office for National Statistics said on Friday, indicating a levelling-off in the steep rise of cases even before England was pushed into a second national lockdo...

Palestinian held by Israel ends hunger strike after 103 days

A Palestinian on Friday ended a 103-day hunger strike against his detention without charge by Israel after being assured his four-month detention would not be extended, the Palestinian Prisoners Club said. There was no immediate comment fro...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020