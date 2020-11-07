Left Menu
Development News Edition

Odisha born Aditi Parida tops CDS II, 2019 exam (women)

Aditi finished her graduation in mass communication from Symbiosis College, Pune this summer and she is also the topper of her batch 2017-2010. The combination of intelligence, valour and elegance, the girl is also a good classical dancer having performed in stages both in Odissi and Bharatanatyam.

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 07-11-2020 19:49 IST | Created: 07-11-2020 19:46 IST
Odisha born Aditi Parida tops CDS II, 2019 exam (women)
Aditi is the first woman from Odisha to top the CDS examination and selected for the training for Army Officer. Image Credit: Wikimedia

Odisha born Aditi Parida has topped the Combined Defence Services (CDS) II, 2019 examination (women), the results of which were published recently, official sources said. The merit list carrying a total of 241 candidates includes 174 candidates who cleared the exams for Officers Training Academy, Chennai for short service Commission Course (NT) (for Men) and 67 candidates who cleared the exams for Officers Training Academy, Chennai, Short Service Commission Women (Non-Technical) Course.

Aditi is the first woman from Odisha to top the CDS examination and selected for the training for Army Officer. Aditi finished her graduation in mass communication from Symbiosis College, Pune this summer and she is also the topper of her batch 2017-2010.

The combination of intelligence, valour and elegance, the girl is also a good classical dancer having performed in stages both in Odissi and Bharatanatyam. The daughter of an Indian Army Brigadier, Aditi also has the credit of being the national debate champion amongst the Army Schools in 2016.

She is a very good volleyball player having represented her university, sources said. When contacted, Aditi (20) said: "I was motivated to join the Indian Army since my childhood. I am born and brought up in an army atmosphere as my father serves as a brigadier.

Serving Mother India is a dream of my life." Aditi's father Brigadier Voodev Parida, who hailed from Nadhara village of Odisha's Dhenkanal district, said: "My daughter is trained in all aspects of life. She is a good orator, a topper in studies, a classical dance performer, a good sportsperson and above all a person who loves her country. I am proud of her".

TRENDING

Future of Sherlock Season 5, Louise Brealey’s opinion on her & Una Stubbs’ returning

Payments on WhatsApp now available for Android and iOS users in India

Rick and Morty Season 5 will be out quicker, Netflix tweets Season 4 part 2 release date

iOS 14.2 / iPadOS 14.2 update brings 100 new emoji, wallpapers and bug fixes

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

DSSP to fight upcoming DDC polls on plank of statehood for Jammu region

Dogra Swabhiman Sangathan Party chairman and former minister Choudhary Lal Singh on Saturday said his party would participate in the upcoming District Development Council polls on the plank of getting statehood for Jammu region. He said his...

Medium-intensity earthquake hits south Gujarat; no casualty

An earthquake of 4.3 magnitude rocked south Gujarat on Saturday afternoon, affecting Bharuch and Surat districts, an official from the Institute of Seismological Research ISR said. According to Gandhinagar-based ISR, the medium- intensity e...

PM to flag off Ro-Pax ferry service in Gujarat on Nov 8

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Sunday flag off a Ro-Pax ferry service between Hazira and Ghogha in Gujarat via video conferencing. The service is expected to reduce a distance of 370 kms to 90 km through the sea route, thereby saving ...

Guinea court confirms President Conde's re-election for third term

Guineas top court on Saturday confirmed President Alpha Condes victory in last months election, rejecting accusations of fraud and handing him a third term his opponents say is unconstitutional. A campaign earlier this year by Conde, 82, to...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020