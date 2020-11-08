Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cong slams Haryana govt over revision of fee structure for medical education

It said such a move will shatter the dreams of children of poor parents. AICC general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala termed the state government's decision of revising the fee structure for MBBS course for 2020-21 as 'tughlaki farmaan' (diktat).

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 08-11-2020 18:48 IST | Created: 08-11-2020 18:48 IST
Cong slams Haryana govt over revision of fee structure for medical education

The opposition Congress on Sunday accused the BJP-led Haryana government of raising the fees for medical education in state-run colleges. It said such a move will shatter the dreams of children of poor parents.

AICC general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala termed the state government's decision of revising the fee structure for MBBS course for 2020-21 as 'tughlaki farmaan' (diktat). “… it will shatter the dreams of many aspiring children of poor parents,” he said.

Addressing the media through video conferencing, Surjewala alleged the state had “raised” the fees for medical education in government colleges. He claimed the state government had increased the MBBS course fees to Rs 10 lakh per annum which worked out to be Rs 40 lakh for the full course.

With the revision of the fee structure, every MBBS student will now have to shell out Rs 3.71 lakh fees in four years. Apart from this, the students will also have to pay Rs 36,28,270 for the loan amount, the Congress leader claimed. “Can any son or daughter of poor parents bear this cost for becoming a doctor?” he said.

Earlier, the fees was around Rs 53,000 per annum besides the hostel fees of Rs 15,000-20,000, Surjewala said, adding that the total fees for becoming a MBBS doctor in Haryana was about Rs 3 lakh. According to a notification by the state government, a policy regarding incentivising doctors' profession has been brought in so that they opt for Haryana government medical service in public health institutions or government medical colleges.

Under this policy, a candidate selected for MBBS degree course shall have to execute an annual bond of Rs 10 lakh which shall be paid at the start of each calendar year. With giving an option of facilitating the education loan for the bond amount to the candidate, the state government shall repay the installment of the loan in case the candidate gets employment with the public health institution after completing the MBBS course, it said.

The candidate can also pay the bond amount and fees himself, it added. Surjewala also claimed that the fees for MBBS courses in private medical colleges in the state ranged between Rs 15 to 18 lakh.

He said with the government’s “anti-youth” move, aspiring students will be forced to take admission in private medical colleges. He added that the private colleges would also follow the footsteps of the state government.

“If the government did not withdraw this decision, we will challenge it in the court,” the Congress leader added. PTI CHS VSD SRY

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 995 delayed, more fiery battles with multiple deaths, what more we know

Attack on Titan Chapter 134 titled, spoilers revealed, Chapter 135 to be out in Dec

Prabhu asks agri min to set up research project for bamboo sector development

Not waiting: Biden transition team at work amid limbo

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

NCB arrests film producer Firoz Nadiadwala's wife,seizes ganja

The Narcotics Control Bureau NCB on Sunday arrested Bollywood producer Firoz Nadiadwalas wife after ganja was found at their residence in suburban Juhu, officials said. NCB Mumbai zonal director Sameer Wankhede told PTI that Firoz Nadiadwal...

Motorcycling-Mir wins European GP to extend championship lead

Suzukis Joan Mir edged out team mate Alex Rins to claim his maiden MotoGP victory at the European Grand Prix on Sunday, extending his lead at the top of the world championship standings. Starting fifth on the grid, Mir moved up to second in...

3 women cops booked for alleged assault of minor girl in Karnataka

A first information report FIR has been registered against three women police personnel here for allegedly assaulting a minor girl who sought action against a man for harassing her demanding she marry him, police said on Sunday. The FIR was...

Wall St Week Ahead-Small caps join market rally but pandemic could derail them

U.S. small caps joined in the broad market rally in the days after Election Day as investors priced in the likelihood of a divided Washington with Democrat Joe Biden president and Republicans maintaining their Senate majority. Yet some inve...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020