Left Menu
Development News Edition

UN agency for Palestinians may cut salaries amid cash crunch

“I am deeply saddened to know that the earned salaries of our fearless, resilient social, sanitation and health-care workers on the front lines and our teachers working to ensure students' education continue during this emergency health crisis are at risk.” The agency said in a statement that its funding had run out on Monday and that the cuts would be “major.” Tamara Alrifai, a spokeswoman, said it was not immediately known how severe the cuts would be. UNRWA was established to aid the 700,000 Palestinians who fled or were forced from their homes during the war surrounding Israel's establishment in 1948.

PTI | Jerusalem | Updated: 09-11-2020 17:53 IST | Created: 09-11-2020 17:53 IST
UN agency for Palestinians may cut salaries amid cash crunch

The UN agency for Palestinian refugees said Monday it needs to raise USD 70 million by the end of the month or it will not be able to pay the full salaries of thousands of employees through the end of the year. The U.N. Relief and Works Agency, known as UNRWA, said it has notified its entire workforce of 28,000 that it will be forced to defer their salaries for the rest of the year. The agency said most of the workers affected are refugees themselves and the cuts will impact employees in countries across the Middle East.

“If additional funding is not pledged in the next weeks, UNRWA will be forced to defer partial salaries to all staff,” said the agency's commissioner-general, Philippe Lazzarini. “I am deeply saddened to know that the earned salaries of our fearless, resilient social, sanitation and health-care workers on the front lines and our teachers working to ensure students' education continue during this emergency health crisis are at risk.” The agency said in a statement that its funding had run out on Monday and that the cuts would be “major.” Tamara Alrifai, a spokeswoman, said it was not immediately known how severe the cuts would be.

UNRWA was established to aid the 700,000 Palestinians who fled or were forced from their homes during the war surrounding Israel's establishment in 1948. It provides education, health care, food and other assistance to some 5.5 million refugees and their descendants in the West Bank and Gaza Strip, as well as Jordan, Syria and Lebanon. Alrifai said those services would not be affected by the cash crunch. The agency's finances have been ravaged by a decision by the Trump administration to slash hundreds of millions of dollars of aid as well as a crisis in confidence after its previous commissioner was accused of abusing his authority. President-elect Joe Biden has said he plans on restoring aid to the Palestinians.

Alrifai said that although the agency was hopeful Biden's election might lead to a resumption of funding from the U.S., the current crisis required an immediate response..

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Haul of rare photos of space exploration; Russian scientists discover huge walrus haulout and more

Science News Roundup: Haul of rare photos of space exploration; Russian scientists discover huge walrus and more

Former SBI chairman P G Kakodkar passes away

IOC director A K Singh to head Petronet LNG

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

Videos

Latest News

German Health Minister sees signs COVID-19 infections flattening

There are initial signs that the rise in the number of coronavirus infections in Germany is flattening, but it is still too early to say whether this is a trend, German Health Minister Jens Spahn said on Monday. We are seeing that the dynam...

NEWSMAKER-Behind Pfizer's vaccine, an understated husband-and-wife "dream team"

Positive data on BioNTech and U.S. partner Pfizer Incs COVID-19 vaccine is an unlikely success for the married couple behind the German biotech firm, who have devoted their lives to harnessing the immune system against cancer.Pfizer said on...

Chennai, Nov 9 (PTI): Highlights from the Southern region at 5 PM.

MDS1 TL-VIRUS-CASES Telangana adds 857 fresh COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths take toll to 1,381 Hyderabad Telangana reported 857 new COVID-19 cases taking the tally to2,51,188 while four more deaths pushed the toll to 1,381, the state govern...

Pfizer, BioNTech say their COVID-19 vaccine is more than 90% effective

Pfizer Inc on Monday said its experimental vaccine was more than 90 effective in preventing COVID-19 based on initial data from a large study, a major victory in the fight against a pandemic that has killed over 1 million people, roiled the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020