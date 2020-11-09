Infosys, Arizona State University partner to enhance learning experience using digital solutions

IT major Infosys on Monday said it has formed a strategic partnership with Arizona State University (ASU) to enhance learning experience for engineering graduate students in both on-campus and fully interactive remote classes. Starting in spring, 2021, full-time graduate students in the Ira A Fulton Schools of Engineering at ASU, enrolled in either in-person or ASU Sync classes, will have access to digital learning solutions and services offered through Infosys, a statement said.

Using Infosys' Wingspan platform from the Live Enterprise for Education Suite, students will be able to earn certifications and badges in several technical skill sets, it added. Infosys Wingspan will allow ASU to better engage students in online synchronous and asynchronous learning.

In addition, the platform will be used by administration and IT staff at ASU, allowing the university to more quickly and efficiently identify and resolve technical issues for enhanced student support, the statement said. "Using the Infosys digital solutions, students anywhere in the world can engage in the immersive learning experience that characterizes our high-quality engineering and technology degree programs," ASU President Michael M Crow said.

This academic year, it is more important than ever for remote learning to function seamlessly, allowing students to continue their education from anywhere in the world, Infosys President Ravi Kumar said. "This strategic partnership is just the latest example of our deep ties to Arizona State University and our shared commitment to bringing the best training and opportunities to its students," he added.

In a separate statement, the Bengaluru-based company said Infosys Finacle has partnered with Resimac, a non-bank lender in Australia and New Zealand. Finacle Digital Banking SaaS solution has been selected by Resimac to achieve end-to-end digital modernization to provide enhanced customer experience across all its brands in Australia and New Zealand.

The comprehensive, Australia-ready, digital banking solution stack will be offered in a fully software as a service (SaaS) model on public cloud architecture, enabling Resimac to cost-effectively scale at will, while delivering personalized digital banking experiences with enhanced security, it added..