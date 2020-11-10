Left Menu
HP shuts educational institutions after spurt in COVID-19 cases

The state cabinet in a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur decided to recommend to the Governor to convene the winter session of the Himachal Pradesh Assembly from December 7 to 11, the minister said. The decision to close educational institutions from November 11 to 25 was taken during the meeting here on Tuesday, parliamentary affairs minister Suresh Bhardwaj said.

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 10-11-2020 21:16 IST | Created: 10-11-2020 21:15 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Due to a spurt in COVID-19 cases, the Himachal Pradesh government has decided to close all educational institutions for a fortnight, a minister said on Tuesday.

The decision to close educational institutions from November 11 to 25 was taken during the meeting here on Tuesday, parliamentary affairs minister Suresh Bhardwaj said. Bhardwaj said the cabinet decided to grant special vacation to all government and private schools, colleges, ITIs, polytechnics, engineering colleges, and coaching institutes from November 11 to 25 for students, teaching and nonteaching staff in view of the COVID-19 situation.

The education institutions had recently opened after a lockdown was imposed in the state in March to check the spread of coronavirus. The state cabinet also decided to recommend to the Governor to convene the state assembly winter session from December 7 to 11 in Dharamshala while it agreed on organizing the next Janmanch on December 5.

It also approved to reduce the token tax to be charged on various classes of vehicles. A tax of 6 percent would be charged on motorcycles and scooters priced up to Rs 1 lakh whereas it would be 7 percent for those with a price tag of over Rs 1 lakh, he added.

Similarly, personal motor vehicles and construction equipment vehicles costing up to Rs 15 lakh will attract a token tax of 6 percent while 7 percent will be levied on those priced above Rs 15 lakh, he added. The cabinet has decided to fill up 220 posts of pharmacists on contract basis, the minister said.

It has also decided to approve a ropeway project from Narkanda to Hatu Peak and allot the consortium of Randhawa Constructions Private Limited New Delhi and Q2A Solutions Limited Hong Kong on a public–private partnership (PPP) mode for a period of 40 years, he added..

