Left Menu
Development News Edition

Private schools' forum calls on Rajasthan Governor over tuition fees order

Yet, this order was later stayed in October by a division bench of the high court. Recently, the state government had issued orders that CBSE schools and the Rajasthan board should reduce the tuition fees by 30-40 per cent in accordance with the reduced syllabus.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 11-11-2020 18:50 IST | Created: 11-11-2020 18:50 IST
Private schools' forum calls on Rajasthan Governor over tuition fees order

A delegation of private school managements in Rajasthan on Wednesday met Governor Kalraj Mishra over collection of tuition fees during the lockdown, which they claimed to have led to a severe financial crisis. Several schools, including CBSE, Rajasthan Board and missionary schools are on an "indefinite strike" from November 5, as they lack funds to pay salaries to their staff and face closure.

Schools in the state have not yet reopened after they were closed due to COVID-19 but many are holding online classes. "A delegation of the private school management today have the Governor to apprise about the situation. Due to financial crisis, several schools have closed stopped even online classes," said Sandeep Bakshi, a member of Forum of Private Schools in Rajasthan.

Earlier, the forum had requested Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot to help them in these tough times. School owners have requested the authorities to abide by the Rajasthan High Court order of September 9. A single bench of the high court had issued direction to the schools to collect 70 per cent of tuition fees. Yet, this order was later stayed in October by a division bench of the high court.

Recently, the state government had issued orders that CBSE schools and the Rajasthan board should reduce the tuition fees by 30-40 per cent in accordance with the reduced syllabus. According to the forum, they want clarity on the part of the state government in the orders and said it is affecting 50,000 schools and 11 lakh employees.

TRENDING

Falklands to be landmine free nearly 40 years after war

Basic education creates employment opportunities for Education Assistants

Unemployed youth urged to register for free online courses

Ghimob mobile banking trojan targeting financial apps has global reach: Kaspersky

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

BGR Energy Systems Q2 net loss at Rs 151.17 cr

BGR Energy Systems on Wednesday reported consolidated net loss at Rs 151.17 crore in the quarter ended September. Consolidated net loss of the company was Rs 18.91 crore in the September quarter of previous year, a BSE filing said.Total inc...

Sensible person should get message from Bihar polls: BJP MLA

BJP leader Ashish Shelar on Wednesday took a veiled swipe at the Shiv Sena and the Thackerays for sharing power with the Congress in Maharashtra in the context of the results of the Bihar assembly elections. Bihars people have rejected the ...

Nokia announces AVA QoE at the Edge service for superior 5G experience

Finnish telecom giant Nokia today announced the AVA Quality of Experience QoE at the Edge service that enables Communications Service Providers CSP to deliver a superior customer experience.Commenting on this development, Dennis Lorenzin, H...

France says "cowardly" Remembrance Day attack in Saudi city Jeddah wounds several

A blast at a World War One remembrance ceremony in Jeddah wounded several people on Wednesday, France said, urging its citizens living in Saudi Arabia to exercise maximum vigilance following what it called an attack using an explosive devic...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020