Rajasthan: Over 14,000 in fray for zila parishad, panchayat samiti polls

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 11-11-2020 23:06 IST | Created: 11-11-2020 23:06 IST
Over 14,000 candidates are in the fray for the zila parishad and panchayat samiti elections scheduled to be held in 21 districts of Rajasthan from November 23 to December 5. A total of 636 zila parishad and 4,371 panchayat samiti posts are up for grabs in the elections to be held in four phases. State Election Commissioner P S Mehra said 2,745 nomination papers were filed for the zila parishad polls. After the cancellation and withdrawal of nominations, 1,778 candidates are left in the fray now, he said, adding that 13 candidates were elected unopposed.

Similarly, 19,018 nomination papers were filed for 4,371 panchayat samiti posts. After the withdrawal and cancellation of nominations, 12,663 candidates have been left in the fray. As many as 40 candidates have been elected unopposed. Mehra said the polling for the first phase will be held on November 23, followed by the rest three phases on November 27, December 1 and 5. The counting for all four phases will be held on December 8. Mehra said 21, 87,946 people will be able to cast their vote in 21 districts of the state.

