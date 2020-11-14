BJP announces new team of state in-charges; Radha Mohan Singh appointed in-charge of UP

The BJP on Friday announced its new team of state in-charges, with party vice-president Radha Mohan Singh appointed in-charge of politically crucial Uttar Pradesh. Kailash Vijayvargiya will continue to be the in-charge of West Bengal and he will be assisted by BJP national secretary Arvind Menon and party national IT cell head Amit Malviya.

The appointments come more than a month after BJP president J P Nadda announced a new team of party national office bearers. Bhupender Yadav will continue as the in-charge for Bihar and Gujarat, and will be assisted by BJP national secretaries Harish Dwivedi and Anupam Hazara in Bihar, according to a statement.

Similarly, party national secretary Satya Kumar, Sunil Ojha and Sanjeev Chaurasia will assist Singh in Uttar Pradesh. The BJP has appointed party vice president Baijayant Panda as in-charge of Delhi and Assam, while its general secretary C T Ravi will be in-charge of Maharashtra, Goa and Tamil Nadu, the statement said.

BJP general secretary Tarun Chugh, who was earlier co-incharge for Delhi, will now look after the party's work in Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh and Telangana. Former general secretary P Muralidhar Rao, who was looking after Karnataka, will now be the in-charge of Madhya Pradesh, the statement said. Arun Singh, who was the in-charge of Odisha, replaces Rao.

Arun Singh will also look after the party's work in Rajasthan. Newly appointed general secretary D Purandeshwari will now look after the party's work in Odisha and will also be the in-charge of Chhattisgarh.

Party general secretary Dushyant Gautam has been made in-charge of Punjab, Chandigarh and Uttarakhand, and Dilip Sakia of Jharkhand and Arunachal Pradesh, the statement said. The party has made Union Minister V Muralidharan in-charge of Andhra Pradesh along with Sunil Deodhar as co-incharge.

Party national secretary Satya Kumar, who is co-incharge of Uttar Pradesh, has been made in-charge of Andaman and Nicobar Islands and national secretary Vinod Tawde in-charge of Haryana, it said. Avinash Rai Khanna and Sanjay Tandon will be in-charge and co-incharge respectively for Himachal Pradesh.

The party also designated its general secretaries as in-charges of its various wings – Bhupender Yadav for Kisan Morcha, Arun Singh for OBC Morcha, Tarun Chugh for Yuva Morcha, Dushyant Gautam for Mahila Morcha, C T Ravi for SC Morcha, Dilip Sakia for ST Morcha and D Purandeshwari for Minority Morcha..