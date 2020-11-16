Left Menu
Development News Edition

Vice Admiral J T G Pereira (retd) dead at 97

Vice Adm Pereira, who settled at Uran in adjoining Raigad district after his retirement in 1979, died at the coastal town in the wee hours, a former colleague said. 'JTG" as he was know in Navy circles, was the Chief Staff Officer (Tech) of the Western Naval Command during the 1971 war.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 16-11-2020 12:23 IST | Created: 16-11-2020 12:23 IST
Vice Admiral J T G Pereira (retd) dead at 97

Vice Admiral J T G Pereira (retd), Indian Navy's former Chief of Materials, died on Monday after a brief illness, family sources said. He was 97. Vice Adm Pereira, who settled at Uran in adjoining Raigad district after his retirement in 1979, died at the coastal town in the wee hours, a former colleague said.

'JTG" as he was know in Navy circles, was the Chief Staff Officer (Tech) of the Western Naval Command during the 1971 war. He was awarded the PVSM in the rank of Commodore for the outstanding performance of India's assets during the war. Vice Adm Pereira joined the Royal Naval College Dartmouth, UK as a cadet in 1939 and graduated from the Royal Naval Engineering College Plymouth in Mechanical and Marine Engineering.

A year later he completed his post-graduation from Royal Naval College Greenwich, UK, in Advanced Engineering and Design Propulsion Systems. He was among the 15 selected from India for an Industrial Management Course conducted by France in Paris. During his four decade-long career in the Navy, he held with distinction many important appointments both ashore and at sea. He had also directed the R&D work for the Navy.

Born on February 13, 1923 at Kannur in Kerala, he served in the Mumbai's Naval Dockyard, first as the Industrial Manager and later as the Admiral Superintendent, and was instrumental in creating the shipyards Production Planning and Control Department..

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: SpaceX launch of crew on first mission and The woman who fell from the sky

'New compounds to potentially treat novel coronavirus identified'

Social media platform Parler gets backing from Mercer family - WSJ

Health News Roundup: New COVID-19 cases in France; North Dakota becomes 35th state and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Iconic legend, one of Indian cinema's leading lights: Bachchan, Aamir Khan on Soumitra Chatterjee

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan and superstar Aamir Khan on Monday paid homage to legendary actor Soumitra Chatterjee, who died in a Kolkata hospital on Sunday after a 40-day-long battle with post-COVID ailments. Soumitra Chatterjee, 85, was admi...

Karan Johar kickstarts shooting for Neetu Kapoor's comeback flick 'Jug Jug Jeeyo'

Filmmaker Karan Johar on Monday kickstarted shooting for his upcoming film Jug Jug Jeeyo, with actors Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor in Chandigarh. The comedy entertainer marks Neetu Kapoors comeback in movies afte...

10 people trapped in snowfall in J-K recused

Security forces have rescued 10 people, including two women and a child, after they were trapped in heavy snowfall at high altitude Sinthan pass in Jammu and Kashmir, a defence spokesperson said MondayThe rescue operation was carried out la...

Huawei CFO witness testimony to resume in Canada in U.S. extradition case

Witness cross-examination in the U.S. extradition case of Huawei Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou will resume in a Canadian court on Monday where Mengs lawyers are trying to establish that her rights were violated during the events lead...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020