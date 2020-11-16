Left Menu
Development News Edition

After gap of nearly eight months, colleges and universities reopen in Punjab

Earlier an official spokesperson had said that "all higher education, medical education and research and technical education institutions, including all universities and colleges in areas outside containment zones in the state would be allowed to re-open from November 16". The educational institutions in the state were closed from March 24 due to the coronavirus outbreak.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 16-11-2020 17:29 IST | Created: 16-11-2020 17:08 IST
After gap of nearly eight months, colleges and universities reopen in Punjab
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Colleges and universities in Punjab reopened on Monday after being shut for nearly eight months due to the COVID-19 pandemic, officials said. The decision to open these educational institutions in areas outside COVID-19 containment zones was taken by the state government earlier this month.

Institutions have been directed to strictly observe COVID-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs) framed by their respective administrative departments in consultation with the state health department and the Union health ministry. Earlier an official spokesperson had said that "all higher education, medical education and research and technical education institutions, including all universities and colleges in areas outside containment zones in the state would be allowed to re-open from November 16".

The educational institutions in the state were closed from March 24 due to the coronavirus outbreak. In the first phase of reopening, only final-year students of departments such as science, medicine, engineering and technology where hands-on training is an essential part of the curriculum will be called for attending classes, followed by students of other courses, according to the SOPs.

In hostels, not more than one student will be accommodated per room to begin with and educational institutes have kept separate gates for entry and exit of students and staff. Thermal screening, hand sanitising, wearing of masks, social distancing in classrooms, with not more than 50 per cent of total strength of students being called to attend classes, are part of the SOPs. Even though attendance was thin on the first day, majority of students across the state said they were happy to attend regular classes.

"Online classes have helped us during these months, but these cannot match regular classes where we meet our teachers face-to-face in a campus environment. There are distractions and limitations while studying at home," said a student outside a government college in Bathinda..

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: SpaceX launch of crew on first mission and The woman who fell from the sky

Nutritional intervention proven to help sustain memory in long-term, EU Study reveals

'New compounds to potentially treat novel coronavirus identified'

Social media platform Parler gets backing from Mercer family - WSJ

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Himachal Pradesh: Kufri, Manali receive season's first snowfall

Himachal Pradeshs tourist hotspots Kufri and Manali received the first snowfall of the season on Monday, the meteorological department said. Kufri in Shimla district received 7 cm snowfall whereas Manali in Kullu district received 2 cm in ...

SEC Chairman Clayton to step down at end of year -statement

U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission Chairman Jay Clayton will step down from his position at the end of the year, the agency said in a statement on Monday.Working alongside the incredibly talented and driven women and men of the SEC has...

Afghanistan registers 228 new COVID-19 cases

Kabul Afghanistan, November 16 ANIXinhua Afghan Public Health Ministry has registered 228 new COVID-19 positive cases, bringing the number of patients infected with the disease to 43,468, said a statement of the ministry released here Monda...

African Energy Chamber to launch annual Top 25 Movers and Shakers list

The African Energy Chamber Chamber EnergyChamber.org is pleased to launch its second annual Top 25 Movers and Shakers list. Forming part of its Africa Energy Outlook 2021 report, the list profiles key individuals who are expected to impact ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020