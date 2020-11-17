Left Menu
Development News Edition

AICTE not to provide equivalence of nomenclatures for different engineering, tech branches

It is up to the employer to decide the suitability for a particular post in case of employment purpose and it is up to the institution for higher studies in case of academic purpose,” it added. The council had in August notified that queries on equivalence or relevance of nomenclatures for different engineering and technology branches for recruiting faculty should be resolved at the state level “The list comprises all nomenclatures which AICTE had approved for their institutions to run.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-11-2020 15:19 IST | Created: 17-11-2020 15:06 IST
AICTE not to provide equivalence of nomenclatures for different engineering, tech branches
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The All India Council of Technical Education (AICTE) will not be providing equivalence of nomenclatures for different engineering and technology branches for higher education or faculty recruitment purposes and it is for the institution to take a call on them, the council has said. The technical education regulator had in 2017 published a gazette notification regarding major or core branches of engineering and their appropriate courses leading to degree in Engineering or Technology for recruitment in teaching positions.

"In spite this, the council receives a large number of grievances from faculty members and requests from governments, Directorates of Technical Education (DTEs) pertaining to eligibility for faculty positions in the AICTE approved institutions," an official order said. "In view of the above, it is to clarify that, AICTE will not be providing equivalence to the qualifications obtained from council approved institution and departments at any level for higher education purpose as well as for employment purpose. It is up to the employer to decide the suitability for a particular post in case of employment purpose and it is up to the institution for higher studies in case of academic purpose," it added.

The council had in August notified that queries on equivalence or relevance of nomenclatures for different engineering and technology branches for recruiting faculty should be resolved at the state level "The list comprises all nomenclatures which AICTE had approved for their institutions to run. However, it is beyond the scope of AICTE to include and update from time to time the nomenclatures offered by various IITs, NITs, universities as these institutions are empowered to start courses with the approval of their board of governors or academic council without the knowledge of AICTE," member secretary Rajive Kumar had said. "Hence making an exhaustive list of nomenclatures to give further clarity is not practical for AICTE nor it is necessary," he had added.

TRENDING

Nutritional intervention proven to help sustain memory in long-term, EU Study reveals

Lee Min Ho close to achieving yet another feat that justifies his popularity

A deep dive into Zero Hunger: the seaweed revolution

Google to introduce new settings for smart features, personalization in Gmail

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Bushiri escape may effect SA-Malawi diplomatic relations

The Portfolio Committee on International Relations and Cooperation has expressed concern at the potential effect the Bushiri escape may have on diplomatic relations between South Africa and Malawi.This comes after Shepard Bushiri and his wi...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Record high stocks bask in November reign

World stock markets grabbed a well-earned breather on Tuesday after a second major coronavirus vaccine boost in the space of a week had propelled them higher again and put Europe on course for its best month in nearly three decades.The pan-...

UK fishing groups urge PM Johnson to "hold firm" in EU talks

British fisheries lobby groups have urged Prime Minister Boris Johnson to hold firm and bring back a deal that meets their demands in trade talks with the European Union, hoping to focus minds as negotiations end their final phase. Fisherie...

Most consumers unlikely to spend more because of vaccine - survey

The development and availability of a coronavirus vaccine could improve the outlook for the battered tourism industry but it is unlikely to convince consumers to spend more money in the short term, a survey showed on Tuesday. The survey by ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020