Non-Muslim tops Islamic studies entrance list, says important to study each other's religion

In a break from the past, a non-Muslim candidate from Rajasthan has topped the all-India entrance exam for a master's course in Islamic studies at the Central University of Kashmir.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 17-11-2020 16:08 IST | Created: 17-11-2020 15:49 IST
Non-Muslim tops Islamic studies entrance list, says important to study each other's religion
Representative image.

In a break from the past, a non-Muslim candidate from Rajasthan has topped the all-India entrance exam for a master's course in Islamic studies at the Central University of Kashmir. "Islam is portrayed as a radical religion and there is lot of misconception about it. The division in the society is growing today and it is really very important to understand each other's religion," said Shubham Yadav, who would join the course in Kashmir for two years.

The result of the common entrance test, held on September 20, was declared on October 29. The university confirmed that Yadav has topped the exam. Yadav (21) has done BA honours in philosophy from the Delhi University and hails from Alwar where two lynching cases of Pehlu Khan in 2017 and Akbar alias Rakbar Khan in 2018 took place. "Such kind of incidents also made me think and gave motivation to read about the religion (Islam). I convinced my parents to pursue Islamic studies by making them understand that it will be about Islamic history and culture and they agreed," he said. Yadav said that he developed an interest in Islamic studies during his college days and has informally studied about the Arab spring, Iran issues, early days of Islam and Prophet Muhammad and is looking forward to learn more about it in the formal course.

"Some of my friends who are from Muslim community are studying global Islamic politics," said Yadav, who is also preparing for the civil services exam. Yadav has a younger brother studying in class 11 while his father runs a general store in Alwar.

Non-Muslim tops Islamic studies entrance list, says important to study each other's religion

In a break from the past, a non-Muslim candidate from Rajasthan has topped the all-India entrance exam for a masters course in Islamic studies at the Central University of Kashmir. Islam is portrayed as a radical religion and there is lot o...

