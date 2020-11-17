Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi Police reunites 1,440 missing children with families in three months

Delhi Police Commissioner S N Shrivastava had issued directions and laid down an action plan for tracing missing children and reuniting them with their families. "On August 7, Shrivastava had announced the grant of additional incentives, including out-of-turn promotion, for any constable or head constable who rescues 50 or more missing children below the age of 14 years...within a period of 12 months," Delhi Police Public Relations Officer Eish Singhal said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-11-2020 18:10 IST | Created: 17-11-2020 17:40 IST
Delhi Police reunites 1,440 missing children with families in three months
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The Delhi Police has reunited 1,440 missing children with their families in the last three months, officials said on Tuesday. Delhi Police Commissioner S N Shrivastava had issued directions and laid down an action plan for tracing missing children and reuniting them with their families.

"On August 7, Shrivastava had announced the grant of additional incentives, including out-of-turn promotion, for any constable or head constable who rescues 50 or more missing children below the age of 14 years...within a period of 12 months," Delhi Police Public Relations Officer Eish Singhal said. At least 15 of the children should be aged less than eight years, he said.

Also, Asadharan Karya Puraskar was announced for any constable or head constable who rescues 15 or more missing children below the age of 14 years -- five out of them aged less than eight years -- within a period of 12 months, Singhal said. Thereafter, a special drive was carried out by all police districts in the last three months to trace the children reported missing from various parts of the national capital, police said.

From January 1, 2019 to December 31, 2019, a total of 5,412 children went missing and the police managed to trace 3,336 missing children, they said. "From January 1, 2020 to October 31, a total of 3,507 children went missing and 2,629 children were traced. The recovery percentage was 74.96 per cent. After special incentives were announced, the Delhi Police traced 1,440 missing children, including those who had gone missing earlier, whereas only 1,222 children went missing during the period. The recovery rate was 117.83 per cent," Singhal added..

TRENDING

Nutritional intervention proven to help sustain memory in long-term, EU Study reveals

Lee Min Ho close to achieving yet another feat that justifies his popularity

Google to introduce new settings for smart features, personalization in Gmail

A deep dive into Zero Hunger: the seaweed revolution

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Whistle launches India's 1st pin-code feature to enable hyper local messaging marketing

Bengaluru Karnataka India, November 17 ANIwww.whistle.mobi Whistle, a mobile marketing startup, introduces the countrys first pin-code feature in messaging marketing to help business owners tap potential customers. The AI powered feature en...

Soccer-La Liga slashes wage cap by 610 million euros for 2020-21 season

La Liga has slashed spending limits for its clubs by 610 million euros 724.25 million for the 2020-2021 season due to the financial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, Spains top soccer league said on Tuesday. Barcelonas salary cap has been cu...

Across China: Physically challenged share in China's livestreaming boom

LANZHOU, China, Nov. 16, 2020 Xinhua-AsiaNet -- Shi Zaohua, a 29-year-old wheelchair user, has garnered a huge following of 200,000 fans since finding her niche in livestreaming e-commerce. One of a growing number of livestreamers, Shi is ...

Trujet plane makes emergency landing at Chennai airport; passengers safe

correction in intro and fourth para Chennai, Nov 17 PTI An aircraft belonging to Trujet airline bound for Mysuru from Belagavi last night made an emergency landing at the airport here due to landing gear issue and got stuck on the main ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020