No selection test for students appearing in Meghalaya Board class 10 & 12 exams in 2021: Minister

The minister said the Class 10 and 12 examinations conducted by the Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) will be held in March-April next year. The exemption from selection test was done as a one- time exception to ensure the safety and health of all the stakeholders in view of the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic situation, he said.

PTI | Shillong | Updated: 18-11-2020 11:22 IST | Created: 18-11-2020 11:22 IST
Meghalaya Education Minister Lahkmen Rymbui on Wednesday said the state school board has decided not to hold selection tests for students scheduled to write class 10 and 12 examinations next year in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. The minister said the Class 10 and 12 examinations conducted by the Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) will be held in March-April next year.

The exemption from selection test was done as a one- time exception to ensure the safety and health of all the stakeholders in view of the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic situation, he said. "The Secondary School Leaving Certificate and the Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate examinations will be held in March-April, next year. The dates of the examination will be finalised by Meghalaya Board of School Education, the Minister told PTI.

Rymbui said that a notification in this regards has also been issued. He said the state government has also decided to do away with the selection tests for both the examination and schools are directed not to conduct any selection test at their levels for the students.

According to the minister, a one-time exemption was also given to all candidates who are willing to appear in SSLC and HSSLC examination 2021, but had failed in selection tests conducted in the year 2019 will be allowed to appear in the upcoming final SSLC and HSSLC examination to be held in March-April, 2021..

