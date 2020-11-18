Left Menu
Development News Edition

Jats of two Rajasthan districts seek central OBC quota

Threatening to launch an stir over reservation, a Jat body from Rajasthan’s Bharatpur and Dholpur districts on Wednesday demanded that the state government recommend to the Centre to give them reservation in jobs and education under the OBC category Currently, members of the community from the two districts are getting OBC reservation from the state government while they have not been extended the benefit by the Centre.

PTI | Bharatpur | Updated: 18-11-2020 18:55 IST | Created: 18-11-2020 18:55 IST
Jats of two Rajasthan districts seek central OBC quota

Threatening to launch an stir over reservation, a Jat body from Rajasthan’s Bharatpur and Dholpur districts on Wednesday demanded that the state government recommend to the Centre to give them reservation in jobs and education under the OBC category

Currently, members of the community from the two districts are getting OBC reservation from the state government while they have not been extended the benefit by the Centre. In the rest 31 districts, the community is getting the benefit from both the state government and the Centre. The demand was made during a “mahapanchayat” (congregation) of the community from the districts at Pathena village of Bharatpur. “Jats of Bharatpur and Dholpur districts are not getting central OBC reservation. The state government had assured us in 2017 that a recommendation in this regard will be sent to the Centre but the demand remains unfulfilled,” said Nem Singh, convener of the Bharatpur-Dholpur Jat Aarakshan Sangharsh Samiti. He said they also sought the withdrawal of the cases lodged against community members during their agitation from 2015 to 2017. He said Jats of the remaining 31 districts of Rajasthan are being given OBC reservation by the state and Union governments but those in Bharatpur and Dholpur have been deprived of the benefit by the Centre. He said similar congregations will be held at Jat-dominated places in both districts to mount pressure on the state government. “We will launch an agitation if the demands are not met,” he added.

TRENDING

Tata Steel evinces interest in assets of Odisha-based NINL

What to Know for Year-End Reporting Compliance

One Piece Chapter 996 summaries revealed, focus on Sanji battling Queen, Zoro

Google Meet now allows participants to virtually raise and lower hand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

French court rules against Clint Eastwood testifying in train attack trial

A French court has ruled that Clint Eastwood cannot testify during the trial of a suspected Islamist gunman, whose attack on a high-speed train was thwarted by three Americans, who later played themselves in a movie by the U.S. actor and di...

EU: Brexit trade talks still have 'substantial work' ahead

A top European Union official said Wednesday that trade talks with the United Kingdom still face substantial work that might spill over into next week, with a perilous deadline drawing ever closer. Valdis Dombrovskis, the EUs top trade offi...

Karnataka gets 31st district Vijayanagara carved out of Ballari after Karnataka Cabinet's approval

The Karnataka Cabinet on Wednesday approved a long-standing demand of carving out the Vijayanagara district from the existing Ballari district.Vijayanagara will be the 31st district of Karnataka.A Cabinet meeting decided to bifurcate Ballar...

BRIEF-U.S. FDA Said To Plan Early December Advisory Meetings To Discuss COVID-19 Vaccines - CNBC

Nov 18 Reuters - U.S. FDA SAID TO PLAN EARLY DECEMBER ADVISORY MEETINGS TO DISCUSS COVID-19 VACCINES AHEAD OF POTENTIAL AUTHORIZATION - CNBC U.S. FDA IS SAID TO HAVE ASKED ITS VACCINES ADVISORY COMMITTEE TO PLAN TO MEET DEC. 8-10 TO DISCUSS...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020