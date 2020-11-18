Jats of two Rajasthan districts seek central OBC quota

Threatening to launch an stir over reservation, a Jat body from Rajasthan’s Bharatpur and Dholpur districts on Wednesday demanded that the state government recommend to the Centre to give them reservation in jobs and education under the OBC category

Currently, members of the community from the two districts are getting OBC reservation from the state government while they have not been extended the benefit by the Centre. In the rest 31 districts, the community is getting the benefit from both the state government and the Centre. The demand was made during a “mahapanchayat” (congregation) of the community from the districts at Pathena village of Bharatpur. “Jats of Bharatpur and Dholpur districts are not getting central OBC reservation. The state government had assured us in 2017 that a recommendation in this regard will be sent to the Centre but the demand remains unfulfilled,” said Nem Singh, convener of the Bharatpur-Dholpur Jat Aarakshan Sangharsh Samiti. He said they also sought the withdrawal of the cases lodged against community members during their agitation from 2015 to 2017. He said Jats of the remaining 31 districts of Rajasthan are being given OBC reservation by the state and Union governments but those in Bharatpur and Dholpur have been deprived of the benefit by the Centre. He said similar congregations will be held at Jat-dominated places in both districts to mount pressure on the state government. “We will launch an agitation if the demands are not met,” he added.