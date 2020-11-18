Left Menu
97 candidates in poll fray for 2 Maha council seats in Pune

Of these, 62 candidates are in the poll fray from the Pune graduates' constituency and 35 from the teachers seat, said the Pune district administration official. These seats are part of the five graduates' and teachers' constituencies of the legislative council for which voting will take place on December 1.

PTI | Pune | Updated: 18-11-2020 23:53 IST | Created: 18-11-2020 23:35 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Of these, 62 candidates are in the poll fray from the Pune graduates' constituency and 35 from the teachers seat, said the Pune district administration official.

These seats are part of the five graduates' and teachers' constituencies of the legislative council for which voting will take place on December 1. While the BJP has fielded Sangram Deshmukh from the Pune graduates' constituency, the NCP has given ticket to Arun Lad and the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena to Rupali Patil from the seat.

Of the five poll-bound segments, three are graduates' constituencies from Aurangabad, Pune and Nagpur divisions, and two are teachers' seats from Pune and Amravati divisions. These are constituencies in which only teachers and graduates, respectively, are eligible to vote.

Counting of votes will take place on December 3..

