97 candidates in poll fray for 2 Maha council seats in Pune

As many as 97 candidates are left in the fray here for election to two seats of the Maharashtra Legislative Council, an official said on Wednesday. Of these, 62 candidates are in the poll fray from the Pune graduates' constituency and 35 from the teachers seat, said the Pune district administration official.

These seats are part of the five graduates' and teachers' constituencies of the legislative council for which voting will take place on December 1. While the BJP has fielded Sangram Deshmukh from the Pune graduates' constituency, the NCP has given ticket to Arun Lad and the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena to Rupali Patil from the seat.

Of the five poll-bound segments, three are graduates' constituencies from Aurangabad, Pune and Nagpur divisions, and two are teachers' seats from Pune and Amravati divisions. These are constituencies in which only teachers and graduates, respectively, are eligible to vote.

Counting of votes will take place on December 3..