Left Menu
Development News Edition

Education Minister to be conferred with Vatayan Lifetime Achievement Award

Shri Pokhriyal has an honorary doctoral degree, D.Litt in the field of literature by Graphic Era, Deemed to be University, Uttarakhand.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-11-2020 16:45 IST | Created: 19-11-2020 16:45 IST
Education Minister to be conferred with Vatayan Lifetime Achievement Award
The German version ‘nureinWunsch” of Shri Nishank's story collection ‘Just a Desire’, is published in Afro Asian Institute, Hamburg. Image Credit: Twitter(@EduMinOfIndia)

Union Education Minister Shri Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' will be conferred with the Vatayan Lifetime Achievement Award at a virtual ceremony on 21st November 2020.

This award will be another in the list of many other national and international awards and honours conferred to the Minister for writing, poetry and other literary works. Shri Pokhriyal has earlier received several awards in the field of literature and administration including Sahitya Bharati Award by the then Prime Minister Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Sahitya Gaurav Samman by Former President Dr A.P.J. Abdul Kalam, Bharat Gaurav Samman, Good Governance Award by Dubai Government, outstanding Achievement Award by Global Organization of Person of Indian Origin by Mauritius, awarded in Ukraine in the area of environmental protection, among others. Shri Nishank is also honoured with "Himal Gaurav Samman" by Nepal.

The German version 'nureinWunsch" of Shri Nishank's story collection 'Just a Desire', is published in Afro Asian Institute, Hamburg. His 'Sparsh Ganga' initiative was included in Mauritius school curriculum. He is actively associated with various social activities such as unique drive of `Swaran Ganga. Shri Pokhriyal has also organised Cultural Programmes worldwide as a Minister of Culture in Uttar Pradesh.

Shri Pokhriyal has an honorary doctoral degree, D.Litt in the field of literature by Graphic Era, Deemed to be University, Uttarakhand.

Shri Pokhriyal has penned more than 75 books on wide-ranging issues, which have also been translated into many national and foreign languages. Under the able leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, the Minister has steered the National Education Policy through different processes, which has received worldwide acclaim.

Vatayan International Awards given by the Vatayan-UK organization in London honours poets, writers and artists for their exemplary work in their respective fields. Earlier many eminent personalities like Prasoon Joshi, Javed Akhtar have been awarded the Vatayan Awards for their literary contribution.

Vatayan-UK Samman will be held virtually on 21 November at 8.30 pm IST. Dr Amish Tripathi, renowned writer and director of the Nehru Center, London will be the special guest on the occasion. Mira Kaushik, Chairman Vatayan, Kavi Anil Sharma Joshi, Vice Chairman Central Hindi Board, Agra and Aditi Maheshwari, Executive Director Vani Prakashan will also be present on the occasion.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

What to Know for Year-End Reporting Compliance

Google Meet now allows participants to virtually raise and lower hand

Boruto Chapter 52: Naruto-Sasuke’s varied powers revealed, Chapter 53 gets new scriptwriter

Vedanta says expression of interest for buying govt's nearly 53 per cent stake in BPCL is exploratory in nature.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

PM Modi to inaugurate ReInvest 2020 virtually for investment in clean energy

By Aashique Hussain Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the third edition of Global Renewable Energy Investment Meeting and Expo RE-INVEST 2020, virtually on November 26, in a bid to provide an international forum for investment p...

Next 30 years even more exciting for tech sector: Kris Gopalakrishnan

The next 30 years are going to be even more exciting for the tech sector, information technology industry veteran S Kris Gopalakrishnan said on Thursday forecasting increased outsourcing business. In spite of the Covid crisis, the IT indust...

Registration of construction workers to be done through doorstep delivery: Sisodia

Registration of construction workers for availing benefits under various Delhi government schemes will now be done through doorstep delivery, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia announced on ThursdayIt has now been decided that registratio...

Ola to introduce e-scooter by Jan next year: Sources

Ride-hailing major Ola is foraying into electric scooter manufacturing and plans to hit the market with its first vehicle in January next year, sources said. The electric scooter, initially manufactured at a facility in the Netherlands, wil...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020