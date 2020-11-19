Left Menu
Basic facilities, environment for quality edu needed for knowledge-based vibrant society: Raj guv

Mishra said the university should make efforts to become a standard centre of research in the country.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 19-11-2020 19:02 IST | Created: 19-11-2020 19:02 IST
Basic facilities, environment for quality edu needed for knowledge-based vibrant society: Raj guv

Development of basic facilities in educational institutions and creating a better environment for quality education are required to build a knowledge-based vibrant society, Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra said on Thursday. The governor was addressing an online event of Mohan Lal Sukhadia University in Udaipur, an official statement said.

He emphasized on the need for better coordination of arts, science and sports activities to prevent teaching from becoming burdensome, it said. Mishra said the university should make efforts to become a standard centre of research in the country.

A healthy mind develops in a healthy body, and so, it is necessary that along with education, sports activities are continuously promoted, Mishra said in a statement. He also stressed on the need to establish centres on tribal traditions and culture in the university.

Rajasthan Legislative Assembly Speaker C P Joshi said possibilities of acquiring knowledge are advancing at a fast pace, and in view of this, training the new generation is necessary to meet the challenges. Higher Education Minister Bhanwar Singh Bhati also attended the event.

