DGGI arrests 6 persons in GST fake invoice fraud
GST investigation arm DGGI has arrested six more persons - including a woman and chartered accountant - for their alleged involvement in fake invoice frauds, sources said on Thursday. As part of its nationwide drive against the GST fake invoice frauds, the Directorate General of GST Intelligence (DGGI) has made a total of 36 arrests, including three chartered accountants. It has booked 519 cases against 1,736 entities, they said.

The sources said, for the first time during the last seven days of this drive, a woman mastermind running the fake ITC racket has been arrested from Chennai. They said today two arrests have been made in NCR - one each by Delhi and Meerut zones of DGGI - and two were arrested by the Hyderabad Zonal Unit, out of which one is a professional (CA).

Besides the woman, who was arrested in Chennai, one arrest was made from Ahmedabad. Searches and surveys were conducted in 19 cities — Chennai, Ahmedabad, Nagpur, Visakhapatnam, Siliguri, Patna, Bhopal, Surat, Hyderabad, Nagpur, Raipur, Bhubaneshwar, Jaipur, Ghaziabad, Ludhiana, Delhi, Bengaluru, Mumbai and Kolkata.

