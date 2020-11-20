DGGI to write to ICAI against 3 CAs arrested in alleged fake invoice cases

GST investigation arm DGGI is in the process of writing to the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) to take necessary action for alleged professional misconduct against three chartered accountants who have been arrested in alleged GST fake invoice cases, sources said. Sources at DGGI and Central GST Commissionerates said 41 GST invoice fraudsters have been arrested as part of the nationwide drive to check evasion by issuing fake invoices. This included three chartered accountants (CAs) - two from Hyderabad and one from Ludhiana.

On Friday, searches and surveys were conducted in 20 cities-- Chennai, Ahmedabad, Hosur, Pune, Nagpur, Siliguri, Patna, Bhopal, Surat, Hyderabad, Raipur, Bhubaneswar, Jaipur, Kanpur, Unnao, Meerut, Delhi, Bengaluru, Mumbai and Kolkata. On Friday, two arrests were made in Gurugram while one each was arrested in Nagpur, Kolkata and Mumbai Central GST zones.

Searches were conducted at multiple premises in Kanpur, Unnao, Delhi and Meerut in relation to 9 GSTIN registrations. Most of the addresses were found to be non-existent, sources added..