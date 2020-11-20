Left Menu
Development News Edition

DGGI to write to ICAI against 3 CAs arrested in alleged fake invoice cases

DGGI, with total 41 arrests of GST fraudsters so far, has booked 577 cases against 2,221 identified entities. On Friday, searches and surveys were conducted in 20 cities-- Chennai, Ahmedabad, Hosur, Pune, Nagpur, Siliguri, Patna, Bhopal, Surat, Hyderabad, Raipur, Bhubaneswar, Jaipur, Kanpur, Unnao, Meerut, Delhi, Bengaluru, Mumbai and Kolkata.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-11-2020 20:40 IST | Created: 20-11-2020 20:38 IST
DGGI to write to ICAI against 3 CAs arrested in alleged fake invoice cases
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

GST investigation arm DGGI is in the process of writing to the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) to take necessary action for alleged professional misconduct against three chartered accountants who have been arrested in alleged GST fake invoice cases, sources said. Sources at DGGI and Central GST Commissionerates said 41 GST invoice fraudsters have been arrested as part of the nationwide drive to check evasion by issuing fake invoices. This included three chartered accountants (CAs) - two from Hyderabad and one from Ludhiana.

The Directorate General of GST Intelligence (DGGI) is in the process of informing ICAI to take necessary action for alleged professional misconduct against three CAs who have been arrested in the GST fake invoice cases, during the nationwide drive in last few days, sources said. DGGI, with total 41 arrests of GST fraudsters so far, has booked 577 cases against 2,221 identified entities.

On Friday, searches and surveys were conducted in 20 cities-- Chennai, Ahmedabad, Hosur, Pune, Nagpur, Siliguri, Patna, Bhopal, Surat, Hyderabad, Raipur, Bhubaneswar, Jaipur, Kanpur, Unnao, Meerut, Delhi, Bengaluru, Mumbai and Kolkata. On Friday, two arrests were made in Gurugram while one each was arrested in Nagpur, Kolkata and Mumbai Central GST zones.

Searches were conducted at multiple premises in Kanpur, Unnao, Delhi and Meerut in relation to 9 GSTIN registrations. Most of the addresses were found to be non-existent, sources added..

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 52: Naruto-Sasuke’s varied powers revealed, Chapter 53 gets new scriptwriter

Guj: Prez Kovind to inaugurate Speakers' Conference on Nov 25

Bharti Infratel says merger with Indus Towers complete; Vodafone Idea gets Rs 3,760.1 cr cash for its 11.15 pc holding in Indus: Co filing.

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 66 title, summary revealed, will Goku defeat Moro?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Tennis-Djokovic reaches ATP Finals semis, Nadal showdown still on

Londons farewell edition of the ATP Finals could still have its dream climax after world number one Novak Djokovic beat Alexander Zverev 6-3 7-64 to seal a last-four spot on Friday.Defeat by Daniil Medvedev had left the five-time champion n...

One more South African player tests positive for COVID-19, warm-up game called off

South Africa on Friday called off their inter-squad warm-up match ahead of the England series after a second player from their 24-member squad tested positive for the dreaded COVID-19. Ahead of the white-ball series, one unnamed player of t...

Salman Khan-starrer 'Radhe' eyeing Eid 2021 release 

Salman Khan-starrer Radhe Your Most Wanted Bhai is likely to open in theatres on Eid next year.&#160; There were media reports stating that the Prabhudheva-directed action-drama might be heading to an OTT platform.&#160; However, a source c...

AP govt to levy Road fee to mop up Rs 100 cr in first phase

The Andhra Pradesh government has decided to levy Road Fee to earn a revenue of about Rs 100 crore in the first step, following the Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra models. Transport, Roads and Buildings Department Principal Secretary M T Kri...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020