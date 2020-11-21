Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bodies of couple found hanging in UP

The bodies of a couple were found hanging in a rented room in Nai Basti area under Rath township here, police said on Saturday. He used to live with his elder brother and he had taken the room on rent only on Thursday to live separately. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination and investigations are on, the official said..

PTI | Hamirpur | Updated: 21-11-2020 12:55 IST | Created: 21-11-2020 12:51 IST
Bodies of couple found hanging in UP
Representative news Image Credit: Pixabay

The bodies of a couple were found hanging in a rented room in the Nai Basti area under Rath township here, police said on Saturday. The bodies of a 22-year-old man, who was a rickshaw puller, and a 17-year-old girl were found hanging from the ceiling of the rented room on Friday evening, Circle Officer (Rath) Akhilesh Rajan said.

The man was identified as a resident of Chhatarpur district in Madhya Pradesh and he was believed to be in a relationship with the girl, who was his niece, since the last two years, the CO said. He used to live with his elder brother and he had taken the room on rent only on Thursday to live separately.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination and investigations are on, the official said.

  • READ MORE ON:
  • Rath

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 292 delayed, is Endeavor’s life in danger? Shoto is in deep trouble

Attack on Titan Chapter 135 release date, spoilers, portrayal of plethora of Titan

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

The Family Man Season 2: Samantha Akkineni talks encouraging facts on OTT platforms

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Future update to bring Xbox Series X controller support to Apple devices

Apple is working with Microsoft to bring support for the Xbox Series X controller to its devices including iPhones and iPads, according to the companys support page.Microsoft and Apple are working together to bring compatibility for the Xbo...

Harsh Vardhan inaugurates blood donation camp held by Delhi BJP youth wing

Donating blood is a great virtue and it has health benefits too, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said on Saturday as he inaugurated a blood donation camp organised by the Delhi BJP Yuva Morcha here. Vardhan thanked the Delhi BJP and its...

US to soon announce high-level meeting to encourage trade, dev in Central, South Asia: Khalilzad

US Special Representative for Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad has said that Washington will soon announce a high-level meeting of representatives from Afghanistan, Pakistan and Uzbekistan to encourage trade and development in the South and Cen...

'Deadpool 3' taps Molyneux Sisters who wrote 'Bob's Burgers'

Emmy-winning writers Wendy Molyneux and Lizzie Molyneux-Loeglin have been roped in to write Deadpool 3, along with Ryan Reynolds who is all set to return as the foul-mouthed mercenary. According to Variety, the Molyneux sisters are longtime...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020