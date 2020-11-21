Bodies of couple found hanging in UP

The bodies of a couple were found hanging in a rented room in the Nai Basti area under Rath township here, police said on Saturday. The bodies of a 22-year-old man, who was a rickshaw puller, and a 17-year-old girl were found hanging from the ceiling of the rented room on Friday evening, Circle Officer (Rath) Akhilesh Rajan said.

The man was identified as a resident of Chhatarpur district in Madhya Pradesh and he was believed to be in a relationship with the girl, who was his niece, since the last two years, the CO said. He used to live with his elder brother and he had taken the room on rent only on Thursday to live separately.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination and investigations are on, the official said.